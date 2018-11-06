Menu
TOWN HALL LAND RIGHTS CLAIM: Gympie land rights protesters Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) at Gympie District Court with Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson).
Trial begins over land rights fracas at Mary St offices

6th Nov 2018 8:19 AM
THE District Court trial has begun in Gympie of three Aboriginal land rights activists, accused over an alleged fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St headquarters two-and-a-half years ago.

Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) face trespass and assault charges after an alleged incident, involving a land rights claim presented to Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith.

The case has begun with preliminary legal conferencing, after a lengthy series of court sittings to determine procedural and evidentiary issues.

The three have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

    Local Partners