Kyle annoyed his TV show has been picked up

KYLE Sandilands has claimed that his TV pilot, Trial By Kyle, has been picked up by Network Ten for a full season in 2019.

Trial By Kyle was one of the eight new shows that aired as part of Ten's Pilot Week experiment in August, and according to the KIIS FM radio star, his is the only show that will be seen again.

"Channel Ten did that Pilot Week s**t and then I was the only one that got picked up," Sandilands said on radio during an interview with Rebecca Gibney this morning. "So now I've actually got to do something."

Kyle Sandilands and lawyer Anna Heinrich star in Trial By Kyle.

Sensing Sandilands' lack of enthusiasm, Gibney told the radio star that it's a good thing his show got picked up.

"Not really," he replied. "I don't know why I did it.

"I did it thinking, 'I'll do this and take the money and that'll be the end of it.' And they're like, 'Good news, Kyle. Yours is the only show we're picking up. Goes to air in February next year.' I was like, 'Ohhh,"" he groaned.

Sandilands is worried Trial By Kyle will eat into his favourite pastime: doing nothing.

"Doing this job and then having to go in there and film all that bulls**t … It's tough," he said on air. "I like to lay around resting. I get no rest."

News.com.au has reached out to Network Ten to confirm Sandilands' claims are accurate but so far hasn't heard back.

Trial By Kyle, which is basically a Judge Judy rip-off, was the second-highest rating show during Ten's Pilot Week, pulling in almost 520,000 viewers nationally.

The show received a mostly positive reaction on social media with many people commenting they were surprised they enjoyed it so much.

#TrialByKyle is so insanely idiotic it borders on brilliant. Surprisingly quality viewing @channelten 👌🏻 #PilotWeek — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) August 23, 2018

I can't believe I'm watching Trial by Kyle, even more so, I can't believe I'm actually enjoying it! #TrialByKyle — Eye for Unai (@49arsenal) August 23, 2018

Before the show aired, Sandilands told news.com.au that he didn't care if Trial By Kyle got picked up by Ten.

"I think everyone hopes it will go (ahead) but I also don't give a f**k if it doesn't," he said in August.

"I'm not going to cry and be on Xanax or anything. I don't care."

One reason Sandilands wasn't too bothered about whether or not Ten picked it up is because there's a fair chance a different network will.

"I got the international rights and people are already interested in buying it," he told news.com.au. "So that's my only interest. I'm only motivated by money and fame," he laughed.