Trial date for doctor accused of sexual assaulting patients

CHARGED: Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, operated out of the Sunshine Plastic Surgery in Rockhampton.

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor accused of sexual assaulting female patients has had a trial date set for later this year.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, who operated out of Sunshine Plastic Surgery in Rockhampton during the period of the alleged offences, entered not guilty pleas to all 10 sexual assault charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in October last year when was later ordered by Magistrate Jeff Clarke to stand trial.

This week a trial date was set down in Rockhampton District Court with the trial to start on December 7.

During a committal hearing held on October 6, 2017, police handed up 17 exhibits and 11 statements.

Exhibits included medical records, footage from a search warrant executed at the surgery in 2014, a photograph taken by one of the seven complainants, and a copy of a letter sent by a witness to a medical watchdog.

The alleged offences occurred in 2009, 2012 and 2013 at the surgery during medical examinations carried out by Dr Arumugam.

The court heard during the committal hearing that complainant one alleged during a full-body examination for skin cancers in 2009, Dr Arumugam stood behind her as she stood in her underwear and massaged her stomach, pressing his body against hers from behind and breathing heavily.

This alleged incident was reported to a medical watchdog that year.

Another complainant alleged while Dr Arumugan stood behind her as she stood in her underwear alone, he pulled up her underpants into her buttock's crack and then cupped her buttocks with his hand.

Another complainant alleged Dr Arumugan placed his fingers, without gloves, in her mouth for a while as he examined a spot on her lip.

He only removed his fingers after she bit down on them.

Some women complained of oral "examination" taking place, including one saying the doctor also asked her to suck on his fingers twice.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, during the committal proceedings, said an expert noted that oral cavity examinations were not standard practice in medical examinations carried out by plastic surgeons for skin cancers.

Another allegation included Dr Arumugan pushing a skirt up higher than needed.