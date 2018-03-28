Menu
Daniel George Hong and Ian Robert Armstrong.
Crime

Trial date for men accused of double murder

28th Mar 2018 6:00 AM

A TRIAL involving two men accused of murdering two Rockhampton friends will be held later this year.

According to Nine news, the trial of Daniel George Hong and Ian Robert Armstrong - both charged with two counts of murder - will be held in September.

The men are accused of murdering Rockhampton friends Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett who were last heard from by family members in March 2013.

Chantal Barnett was last seen by her sister on February 28, 2013, and made a call to her sister on March 2, 2013.

Robert Martinez's mother Julie last saw her son when he left her home on March 1, 2013.

Human remains were found on a rural property by a south Rockhampton farmer on October 22, 2014, which police identified as being Martinez's.

It is believed the trial will run for four weeks and 480 witnesses are involved.

