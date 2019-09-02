Menu
Man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

Trial date set for accused beheading murderer

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Sep 2019 2:16 PM
A MAN accused of murdering his fishing mate on the banks of the Fitzroy River will stand trial next year.

Mohammed Khan entered pleas of not guilty in December to one count of murdering Syeid Alam and one count of improper handling of a dead body.

It is alleged Mr Khan killed Mr Alam in April 2016.

Mr Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016.

It was 10 days after he was last seen alive.

He was decapitated.

Syeid Alam. Photo Contributed
Mr Khan's matters were mentioned in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton today with defence solicitor Grant Cagney requesting the trial be moved from a November sitting to January or February as the defence barrister Andrew Hoare would not be available and it would be too difficult to engage another and get them up to speed on a complex case which will require translators during the whole trial.

The court heard the trial could take three weeks.

Justice Graeme Crow granted the request with the trial now to start on January 28, 2020.

During a committal hearing in December, the court heard Mr Khan and Mr Alam knew each other from working at the meatworks and went fishing together regularly.

Mr Alam was married, had children with another on the way, had a girlfriend and lost $20,000 gambling.

Mr Alam's widow Ferdous Ferdous knew about his girlfriend, telling the court that and the gambling money loss had not caused problems in their relationship.

Ferdous Alam, wife of missing Allenstown man Syied Alam, and Shah Alam (brother of Syeid) whose remains were found on Saturday morning and are being treated as a murder case.
