The trial date for the 45-year-old man accused of carrying out a mass shooting has been set
Crime

Trial date set for alleged mass killer

by Natasha Emeck
3rd Sep 2020 3:54 PM
THE trial for the 46-year-old man accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Darwin last year could last up to nine weeks, the NT Supreme Court has heard.

Alleged Darwin shooter Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann is facing 11 charges including four counts of murder, in relation to the shooting in Darwin city last June.

He was not required to appear via video link during a brief mention in Supreme Court today where Justice Michael Grant ordered the matter be listed for trial for nine weeks commencing on March 29, 2021.

Hoffmann's lawyer Suzan Cox QC told the court they still intend to argue his defence on the grounds of mental impairment.

She said they expect to have psychiatric reports ready to hand over by the end of the month.

"Things are a little difficult due to the COVID situation at the prison with getting access to the client psychiatrists having to use AVL, and only at certain times, and those sorts of difficulties," she said.

Justice Grant ordered the defence to file any reports in relation to mental impairment by October 2, 2020.

The crown was also ordered to file and serve any reports in relation to mental impairment by December 4, 2020.

A pre-trial hearing has been adjourned to December 9, 2020.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Trial date set for alleged Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann

