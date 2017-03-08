Trial date set for Brittany versus Petros legal matter

Petros Khalesriad and lawyer Kris Jahnke leave Rockhampton Court House after having their bail variation application dismissed.

A LEGAL dispute involving the Member for Keppel and a political blogger should be resolved within months after a trial date was set in court today.

Petros Khalesirad has been charged with unlawfully stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga between February 20 and August 27, 2016.

Lawyer Axle Beard, representing Khalesirad on behalf of Guest Lawyers in Brisbane, said he had been instructed to request an August trial date for the matter.

"Their (Guest Lawyers) client is having difficulty raising funds for the hearing,” Mr Beard told the court.

However, Magistrate Mark Morrow was not impressed with the time frame, saying it was "too far away”.

"That goes against the principles in Jago and McInnes (two separate cases),” Mr Morrow said.

The McInnes case was about the right for a defendant to a fair trail, whereas Jago was about delays in the course of justice.

Mr Morrow instead set the trial date to start on June 12.

He suggested this time frame should be a sufficient amount of time for Khalesirad to raise funds to pay for his defence and if not he could apply to Legal Aid.

Mr Beard said it was expected the trial would take two days.