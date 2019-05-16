Trial date set for former Neerkol worker's abuse allegations

ON TRIAL: Kevin Leslie Baker, 79, was ordered to stand trial on November 18 in the Rockhampton District Court on a string of alleged historic sex offences.

A FORMER Neerkol worker will stand trial later this year in relation to "very historical” child abuse allegations.

Kevin Leslie Baker, who was 78 years old when he was first charged with a string of historical sex offences in August 2017, appeared in the Rockhampton District Court today.

Mr Baker's lawyer Brian McGowran said he had just started briefing barrister Andrew Hoare in relation to the first set of charges and expected submissions would be made in the future.

He described the alleged offences as being "very historical”.

Mr Baker faced a second set of charges in January this year which were today set down for a week-long trial starting on November 18.

The court was told today that those charges, of which there are 20, are in relation to one complainant only.

He has entered pleas of not guilty to all charges.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the first set of charges involved five to seven complainants.

The alleged offences took place at St Joseph's Neerkol Orphanage, situated at Kabra west of Rockhampton, between 1951 and 1976.

The orphanage was run by the Sisters of Mercy from 1885 until it was permanently closed in 1978. Mr Baker's bail was enlarged.