Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett.
Crime

Trial for accused Rocky murderers could last weeks

7th Mar 2018 12:35 PM

LAWYERS for the accused murderers of Rockhampton's Robert Martinez and Chantel Barnett expect any upcoming trial to last between four and five weeks.

The Supreme Court at Rockhampton today heard from the legal representatives of Daniel George Hong and Ian Robert Armstrong, who both face two charges of murder and interfering with a corpse.

Robert Martinez.
With questions to be answered about future Legal Aid support, the matter has been set down for a mention on Wednesday, March 28, with the focus on determining the date for when a trial could be listed.

The matter was heard before new Supreme Court Justice for Central Queensland, Graeme Crow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
