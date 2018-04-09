Menu
Crime

Trial in July for Central Queensland camp site death

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
9th Apr 2018 2:42 PM

A MAN accused of manslaughter after the death of a woman at a Central Queensland camping site in 2016 will stand trial in July.

Troy Allan Donovan was originally charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and one of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm or transmit a serious disease.

Both charges were replaced in September with the manslaughter charge after an autopsy.

The charges were laid after Bernandine Frances Clement, 38, was found dead on April 19, 2016 at Bladensburg National Park - 17km southwest of Winton.

Donovan's matter was mentioned in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton today as a date was set down for the trial to commence July 3.

During a committal hearing in September, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Ms Clement sustained an injury to the back of the skull, small fractures around her ribs, along with haemorrhage around the ribs and sternum. She also had a chronic pulmonary disease and hepatitis B.

It is expected 15 witnesses will give evidence.

