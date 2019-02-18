Trial makes things 'little clearer' for Rocky Brothers coach
RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers fell short on the scoreboard but coach Scott Munns was impressed with how they played in their first hit-out of the year on Saturday.
The Rockhampton Rugby League's reigning champions were beaten 30-16 by Mackay Brothers in a keenly contested clash at Victoria Park.
Munns used the game to trial some new combinations, given he has lost five key players from last year's premiership-winning team.
"I was really happy with how it went,” Munns said.
"We had a lot of new combinations, I was chopping and changing blokes just to see who is going to fit where.
"It was a high-intensity game for the first one of the year. It was free-flowing and pretty good quality.
"That game made things a little clearer for me.
"We have one more trial and I'm thinking I'll be taking into that game a side pretty close to what will start in Round 1 of the competition.”
The team also came through injury-free, something Munns was grateful for considering he lost two players for the season in the corresponding game last year.
Rocky Brothers led at half-time but the visitors managed to get the better of them in the second half.
Munns said his troops dropped their intensity a little in the fourth quarter, which allowed their opponents to run in two late tries.
Steve Donovan played well at hooker and Harry Griffin was good in the halves and at fullback.
Roarke Christensen worked tirelessly in the front row and Ayden Cooper (centre and second row) and Hayden Buckman (centre) also impressed.
Munns was also pleased at the way some of the younger recruits held their own against the big, physical Mackay outfit.
Rocky Brothers will play their next trial game against Gladstone Brothers in Gladstone on Saturday, March 2.
RESULTS
- A-grade: Mackay Brothers d Rockhampton Brothers 30-16
- Combined reserve grade/under-20s: Mackay Brothers d Rockhampton brothers 26-10