Trial makes things 'little clearer' for Rocky Brothers coach

Rockhampton Brothers Harrison Routley gets the ball across the line despite the defensive efforts of Mackay Brothers' Dan Boydee,

Rockhampton Brothers Harrison Routley gets the ball across the line despite the defensive efforts of Mackay Brothers' Dan Boydee, Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers fell short on the scoreboard but coach Scott Munns was impressed with how they played in their first hit-out of the year on Saturday.

The Rockhampton Rugby League's reigning champions were beaten 30-16 by Mackay Brothers in a keenly contested clash at Victoria Park.

Munns used the game to trial some new combinations, given he has lost five key players from last year's premiership-winning team.

Mackay Brothers Harry Black is wrapped up by Rockhampton Brothers Lachlan Hall and Lachlan Campbell. Jann Houley

"I was really happy with how it went,” Munns said.

"We had a lot of new combinations, I was chopping and changing blokes just to see who is going to fit where.

"It was a high-intensity game for the first one of the year. It was free-flowing and pretty good quality.

"That game made things a little clearer for me.

"We have one more trial and I'm thinking I'll be taking into that game a side pretty close to what will start in Round 1 of the competition.”

The team also came through injury-free, something Munns was grateful for considering he lost two players for the season in the corresponding game last year.

Rocky Brothers led at half-time but the visitors managed to get the better of them in the second half.

Rockhampton Brothers Harry Black and Lachlan Webley muscle up in defence against Mackay Brothers Jared Maguire. Jann Houley

Munns said his troops dropped their intensity a little in the fourth quarter, which allowed their opponents to run in two late tries.

Steve Donovan played well at hooker and Harry Griffin was good in the halves and at fullback.

Roarke Christensen worked tirelessly in the front row and Ayden Cooper (centre and second row) and Hayden Buckman (centre) also impressed.

Munns was also pleased at the way some of the younger recruits held their own against the big, physical Mackay outfit.

Rocky Brothers will play their next trial game against Gladstone Brothers in Gladstone on Saturday, March 2.

RESULTS