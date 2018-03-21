Trial matches give new Claws players taste of league level

SOLID HIT-OUT: The Capricorn Claws showed plenty of spirit in their two trial games against the experienced Whitsunday Sharks at the weekend.

NETBALL: Coach Zoe Seibold has a clearer picture of just how the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws are tracking after two pre-season trials at the weekend.

While the Claws were on the wrong side of the scoreline against the Whitsunday Sharks, they could take plenty away from the match-ups in Mackay.

"We weren't focusing on the score, it was more about trying combinations and giving the players, especially the new faces in the squad, a taste of what the State League will be like,” Seibold said.

"We have a very young squad and the Sharks certainly had a bit of age and experience on us.

"They were very physical games but our younger players handled themselves well and I was very proud of their efforts.

"There were some real positives to come out of it.

"It was the girls' first weekend on the road together and it was a good chance to implement the things we had been working on.”

Whitsunday Sharks goal attack Danica Szepanowski in action against the Capricorn Claws. Daniel McKenzie

Seibold said defence was a focus for the Claws, and there was improvement in that area over the course of the two games.

"We adjusted our defence after game one and felt we came home really strong as a unit in game two.

"We had a game plan where we wanted to have our permanent players play the first half,” she said.

"We were down by four points at half-time in the first game and led by three at the break in the second game which was a good indicator that we are close to having our strongest combinations in place.”

Taylah Cox impressed in the shooting circle against the Sharks, while Yasmin Ramsay and Hayley Smith stood tall in the team's defending circle.

Seibold has settled on 11 players for her 12-member squad, with the season start five weeks away.

The Claws will play three games a weekend each month in the QSNL season, with their first games in Townsville on April 28-29 and the final round in Mackay on July 21-22.