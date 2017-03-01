Trial win over last year's champs has TCC raring to go

AUSSIE RULES: Some members of The Cathedral College's AFL girls team will play in the local competition this year to sharpen their skills for the school-based competition.

Their school coaches Michael Rose and Patrick O'Shaughnessy also coach Brothers teams in the AFL Capricornia comp and are encouraging their young charges, particularly those new to the game, to join the local ranks to get some more experience.

TCC enjoyed an incredible run in their first year in the AFLQ Schools Cup last year, finishing second in the state after being beaten by Mountain Creek State High School in the grand final.

It was impressive given that most of the girls had not played AFL before, with many of them coming from the ranks of the school's champion netball team.

TCC exacted some revenge against their grand final opponents, beating them 27-13 in a recent trial match.

It was played on a visit to Brisbane, where the TCC girls also got to take part in centre stage at a Brisbane Lions women's game.

They were totally immersed in the game day experience, taking part in game-based activities at three quarter time and meeting some of the Lions stars post-match.

Rose said it was a wonderful experience for the girls, who clearly carried their excitement and enthusiasm into the trial against Mountain Creek.

"That was probably the most skilful game we've played. We were stringing our attack together really well and doing everything else right.

"The girls were really fast and the ball movement was fantastic.

"It was a hard slog for the first 20 minutes but we ended up getting the first goal. From there morale lifted, everyone lifted and we went on to get the win.”

Players Chelsea Carroll, Kate Dunne and Anna Crow said the Brisbane Lions experience and the trial win combined to make it an amazing trip.

Captain Carroll said the girls would take a lot of confidence into the new season after the win over Mountain Creek, and they would also have some extra inspiration after seeing the Lions in action.

"It's awesome to see women playing professionally because for girls like us that would be a dream come true,” she said.

Dunne said the new players in the team proved a good fit and worked into their roles well.

"Everyone's really athletic anyway but they picked it up really quickly.

"It was a really intense game but we all worked well together.

"We just want to keep going now after what we achieved last year and after getting that win in the trial game.”

Crow, one of the newcomers in the line-up, said she was drawn to the physicality of the game and the positive team environment.

"I was very nervous but going to all the trainings made me want to get out there and give it my best shot,” she said.

"I haven't played any other game where I've been able to be physical so I was very excited about every aspect of it.

"The girls were really encouraging and supportive out on the field and it was great to be part of it.”