Triathlete clocks impressive PB in season opener

TRIATHLON: Mikayla Colley clocked a 12-minute PB in the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club’s 2019/20 season opener on Sunday.

An intensive off-season training schedule reaped rewards for the 24-year-old, who did the sprint triathlon (750m swim, 20km ride and 5km run) in 1:34.15.

She finished fourth in the female event, behind Brittany Hooton, Sally-Anne Balharry and Hannah Richardson.

Colley said it was a very satisfying result.

“I was really happy with how it went,” she said. “It was nice to see all the training paying off.

“I’ve really ramped up my training since August, and have been putting in a few more hours in each of the three areas.

“I hadn’t done any races for ages so I didn’t really know where my training was at so it was nice to get a good result.”

Colley got her first taste of triathlon when she joined the Fitzroy Frogs on arriving in Rockhampton in January this year.

She loves the idea of competing in three disciplines in one event and has found the CQ triathlon community to be incredibly welcoming and encouraging.

“Everyone on the course is super friendly and they’re always cheering each other on.

“It’s a great social event. It’s not about winning, it’s about challenging yourself and doing the best you can.

“It’s a great way to keep fit and I love the challenge.

“I always feel good after I’ve done a triathlon. It’s a big achievement just to finish so to do that is really rewarding.”

Colley now has her sights on the Hervey Bay 100, a long distance triathlon (2km swim, 80km ride and 18km run) in November.

“That’s my big goal for the year,” she said.

“After the weekend, I’m starting to feel a lot more confident. That was proof that I’m heading in the right direction.”

Colley urged anyone who had been thinking about getting involved in triathlon to “get in and give it a go”.

That sentiment was echoed by Frogs president Craig McCormack.

“I highly recommend that beginners get on board now rather than thinking about it,” he said.

”Spring is the time to start your triathlon adventure, and you don’t have to be an elite athlete to participate in Frog events.”

Sunday’s was the first of four events to be staged at Emu Park. Two will be held at Tannum Sands, with the women’s and junior triathlons to be run in Rockhampton.