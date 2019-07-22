Triathlete wins Kraken 102 for second year at Yeppoon

TOP FORM: Simon Hearn won back-to-back titles in the elite men's division of the Kraken 102 at the weekend's Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

TOP FORM: Simon Hearn won back-to-back titles in the elite men's division of the Kraken 102 at the weekend's Yeppoon Triathlon Festival. Allan Reinikka ROK210719atri1

TRIATHLON: Simon Hearn has beaten a quality elite men's field to go back-to-back in the gruelling Kraken 102 at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

The Sunshine Coast athlete did the 2km swim, 80km cycle and 20km run in a time of 3hrs 31mins and 51secs, shaving more than four minutes off his winning time last year.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Kierra Sansome led from start to finish to win the elite women's event in 4hrs 23mins and 18secs.

Just under 300 competitors hit the Yeppoon course on Sunday in the Kraken and enticer and sprint distance triathlons, while more than 90 youngsters took part in the kids duathlons on Super Saturday.

Race organiser Glenn Skinner said the festival, which is now in its fifth year, was again a success.

"It was probably not ideal weather for spectators, being overcast and a bit cool, but it was probably good weather for racing,” he said.

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival: Sprint Distance start. Allan Reinikka ROK210719atri21

"We ended up with just under 300 athletes on the course, with about 120 of them competing in the Kraken.

"It all ran really smoothly and we've had some good feedback, particularly from people from out of town.

"The kids events on Saturday were great fun. A lot of the pro athletes who were up were there to help and the kids got to finish in the big finish arch.”

Skinner said his highlight was watching first-timers finish their events.

"There were about 40 or 50 people who did their first triathlon on Sunday,” he said.

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival: Kierra Sansome. Allan Reinikka ROK210719atri6

"For some people a massive goal is just to finish the enticer distance. Watching them come across the finish line and seeing the pleasure they get from that is fantastic.

"I feel like in a way, as race organisers, we play a small part in that - being able to help people realise that they can do big things.”

Skinner issued a big thank- you to the 80-odd volunteers who helped and the sponsors who made the event possible.

He said he was looking to bring back the Olympic distance triathlon, which was the feature race on the festival program for the first three years.