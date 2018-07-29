Triathletes across the country head to Triathlon Festival

TRIATHLON: About 2000 people headed out to Yeppoon to watch the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival on Sunday.

With about 340 competitors on the course, race organiser Glenn Skinner said it was a great day with good weather and ample community spirit.

A foggy day kept conditions cool for competitors.

"It went really well with

no major dramas,” Skinner

said.

Triathletes from across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia competed in the day, with the triathlon's new Kraken events gaining plenty of attention.

"In the Kraken race we had Gilfillan who won the women's,” Skinner said.

"She led from the state of the swim to the end of the

run and absolutely dominated.

"She had an exceptional day and the race was over pretty early.”

In the men's, Simon Hern took out the win after going neck and neck with another competitor for 18 of the 20km run.

"It was a tight race and

with just 2km to go, Simon

put the surge on and won

the race which was pretty exciting to watch,” Skinner

said.

Women's open winner was Courtney Gilfillan.

In the men's Kraken team, Yeppoon runner Paul Tucker won with his Brisbane team-mates.

"Paul's a regular and an absolute gun runner,” Skinner said.

"He's probably the best runner in the region.”