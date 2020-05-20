Triathlon club hopes community will continue fitness trend

Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club president Craig McCormack says the surge in the number of people exercising during the COVID-19 restrictions could auger well for the club.

TRIATHLON: Craig McCormack sees opportunities everywhere.

And the savvy sports administrator can see one emerging for the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club, of which he is president.

Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club president Craig McCormack.

“The highlight for me in this whole COVID situation is the number of people who are exercising; they’re walking their dogs, riding around the streets with their kids and using the school ovals. I’ve never seen so much traffic on the Frenchville track.

“I think we need to hold on to what we’ve discovered amid COVID. Why would we want to let it go?

“People need to reflect on what they’ve enjoyed about this time and be sure that they find the time and motivation to keep riding that new bike or heading out for a walk or run with the family.

“For those that do decide to keep going with the active lifestyle, perhaps they would like to join us in the sport of triathlon.

“My intention is to let people know they are more than welcome at our events.”

The Frogs were set to host the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival for the first time in August but had to cancel it.

They have also had to postpone the Rockhampton Triathlon and the GKI Trail Run.

McCormack is confident those two events will be rescheduled later in the year, and he is keen to see club events back up and running.

He also stressed to potential new members that they did not have to be champions.

“You don’t need to be a great swimmer or a great runner or a great cyclist to do a triathlon. It’s not about creating supreme athletes, it’s about helping people enjoy time with others and discover something about themselves that they can treasure.

“Some people who turn up for the first time are absolutely petrified and you see them two years later and they’re running a half-marathon or they’re swimming three times a week.

“We just use the mediums of swimming, riding and running to give people an opportunity to be active and enjoy this aspect of their life.

“It’s wonderful to see people getting the physical, mental and social benefits out of what our club can offer.”