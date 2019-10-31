Triathlon ‘It’s nothing further from the truth’

KEEPING FIT: The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club is gearing up for another meet at Emu Park

triathlon: Up to 70 people could swim, cycle and run across Emu Park this Sunday but the naturally athletic won’t be on the radar of the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club president Craig McCormack.

The bravest competitors were the ones who were fighting nerves, fears and doubts but were competing anyway, according to McCormack.

“The hardest part is turning up and beginning because once you get started you’ll enjoy it and you’ll get carried away,” McCormack said.

Two events are available.

The Enticer triathlon event consists of a 375-metre swim, 10km bike ride and a 2km run – the longer sprint event consists of a 750m swim, 21km bike ride and a 5km run.

McCormack urged people to get involved in the event.

“It’s not complicated. Most of us who were brought up in Australia can swim, ride a bike and run,” he said.

Any new competitors would be guided and instructed throughout the competition.

“Most people think you have to be athletic but it’s nothing further from the truth, you just have to get out there and give it your best shot,” he said.

“Most of us are very average and participate for the sake of general fitness and enjoyment”.

A duathlon, a run-bike-run event, and an aquathlon, a swim-run option, are also available.

“Our events are very inclusive, and we openly invite people to come along and enjoy the satisfaction of being active within a non-threatening social environment” he said.

Check-in is Sunday from 6am at the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club.

Register at frogstri.net