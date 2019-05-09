GP sent nasty texts to ex-patient after sexual tryst ended

New data reveals rates of bowel cancer spike 30 per cent in regional areas of Queensland.

New data reveals rates of bowel cancer spike 30 per cent in regional areas of Queensland.

A FEMALE doctor who had a sexual relationship with a patient and then sent him belittling texts about his sexual performance after he ended it, has been suspended for six months.

The experienced Queensland general practitioner was treating the patient, who had depression, for part of the time she was in a sexual relationship with him in 2011.

It began after he contacted the doctor outside the practice, for help with his project about depression, a tribunal heard.

They had sex and were intimate on several occasions and had dinner together.

After the patient ended the relationship, after five months, the doctor kept phoning and texting him, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

She made derogatory and belittling remarks about the patient, saying he was impotent and he had been unable to satisfy her sexually.

She also referred to his drinking, the tribunal heard.

While he was her patient the GP had referred him to a psychiatrist and prescribed medication for his anxiety and depression.

QCAT Deputy President, Judge John Allen said the doctor admitted she knew that her contacting a patient with anxiety and depression could have distressed him.

There were numerous phone and text messages between the pair over the three months after the relationship ended.

The patient made a complaint to the Health Ombudsman three years later.

The tribunal found the doctor's behaviour amounted to professional misconduct, which had the potential to have an adverse impact on the patient.

Judge Allen said the boundary violation was aggravated by the doctor sending the patient belittling and derogatory text messages.

"Such conduct is disgraceful and deserves the Tribunal's denunciation," Judge Allen said.

The tribunal ordered the doctor be reprimanded and her registration be suspended for six months from April 27.

She must undergo an education program about boundary violations and be mentored by another health professional for at least 12 months.

The tribunal suppressed the doctor's name in the judgment, after considering a psychiatrist's report that she was suffering from a major mood or depressive disorder.