TRIBUTE: Kind and beautiful soul gone too soon

FAMILY and friends are mourning the loss of a much loved Rockhampton community member, described by those who knew of her kindness as a “beautiful soul”.

Denise Marie Spence, 55, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, at Rockhampton Hospital after losing her fight with cancer.

Long-term friend Lenette Ryerson put together a tribute for her dear friend Denise. This is what she has written.

Denise has been described by those who thought of her kindness and help to them as a “beautiful soul”. This is among other positive, distinctive characteristics of this long-term Rockhampton resident. Denise passed away earlier than expected in her life. She passed to the other side of this life last Wednesday, November 20, in the dawn blue sky and in the afterglow of a luminous moon.

Denise passed while in the Rockhampton Base Hospital after struggling for a while with a terminal illness. She will be sadly and greatly missed by those whose closeness to her brought them light, positivity, compassion, and caring. In her life as a member of the community she helped so many people in so many ways from the tangible ways and through to the ways of common good sense, encouragement and hope.

Denise was fortunately a gifted person in many directions of interests. And through these she developed her wide creativity and skills. She used her interests and much of her self-learning of her skills to the benefit of other people in the community. For example, as to helping others, on Saturday mornings she would visit local garage sales for the sole purpose with others in mind. She turned this activity into the sublime. There she would purchase clothing, furniture, and any items she believed would be useful for others. Without charge, Denise would normally give these things to people in need.

When she saw heavier items available that would be of use to other people, she would have her long-term partner, Michael, help to bring the heavier household items back to their residence. There she would extensively clean the appliances, including washing machines, repair the facades by herself and when necessary, hire an appliance repairman to make these items usable and safe. Sometimes she would sell the appliances for the same cost she paid for them. Or she would ask for a small amount to help pay for her time in making the appliances more presentable and usable. She would give many of these items without cost to people and families who needed them and could not afford them otherwise.

With her sewing machine she would do a lot of embroidering for people. She would embroider their initials or embroider requested sayings on their clothing and towels they brought to her. Then, using her creativity, she soon purchased such items and towels on her own, upon which she would do lovely embroidering of initials, sayings and various decorations upon request by people who sought her creative work. Being artistic she often would then attractively wrap her creations, or box them delightfully for people to inexpensively buy and use as gifts, and as gifts from herself to people she knew.

As to helping others, in my own experiences of Denise’s caring, on one occasion at a Saturday garage sale she visited, she spied some soft, stuffed animal toys. Because, being a retired teacher, I collect these types of soft toys and mail them to benefit youth detention centres, she gifted the lot to uplift young people in need. On another occasion she made a lot of cat pillows from materials I furnished. At the time, I was trying to find homes for many discarded cats and needed multiple pillows for the cats to use in their recovery from starvation, cat diseases, and various injuries. I was so grateful to Denise for her help to the homeless and neglected cats without charge.

Denise also appreciated the beauty found in the natural environment. She combined her keen interests in cameras and photography to capturing the natural enchantment she saw around her. Using her extensive and self-learned computer skills, she would place her images into one of her computers, enlarge them, and then print out the photos. She would use the photos to make handmade cards for Rockhampton residents to purchase for special days such as Christmas, Easter, birthdays, births and weddings. Her cards were unique.

Denise, buying candle wax, was also into candle making. She would decorate her candles in various ways, including placing her photographs of nature on them, or decorating them with ribbons and real or artificial flowers, and even with people’s initials.

At her residence, Denise created her own computer room with computer equipment, some of which she built herself. Denise spent valuable time on her computers. Her self-learning seemed amazing. Spending hours each week, she would communicate with Rockhampton residents, including instructing them how to use their computers effectively, and if she could, she would diagnose the problems other people had with their computer towers.

If possible for her do so, she would, herself, mechanically fix those computers for their owners, or correct the logistic errors their owners made on them, usually free of charge. As to my situation, when she informed me that my computer tower was no longer fixable, she found me another one, a good working used one that was being sold for a very minimal cost. Denise saved me a lot of money.

So many people in Rockhampton met and knew Denise through her beloved computers and other varied interests. Yet other people met Denise because she was an active, outgoing personality who adored activities and mixing with people. Through the years, she liked to dance in rock ‘n’ roll style. She loved karaoke and with Michael, visited the Rockhampton karaoke venues on the weekends. This is where people came to know her also for her saucy sense of humour that made laughter in those around her.

Denise was also a cat and dog lover. Whenever a stray and starving cat would come to her residence, she would soon find it a good home. She had a favourite black and white cat she kept for herself and two well-loved dogs.

Denise was a dedicated, Rockhampton community member. She gave so much of herself to Rockhampton.

Denise with her daughter Samantha Spence.

Family and friends also sent in their own personal tributes for Denise.

Michael Atkinson, special friend: Your love fills my heart with emotion every day with things you do. I enjoyed rock ‘n’ roll and karaoke, singing with you around the town. I met you years ago and you had such a saucy humour and laughter.

Denise was born on April 18, 1964, a cat lover, a dog lover, at heart all the four-legged friends. She was fond of her black and white cat called Bun buns. In her younger days she loved the beach, BBQs, bushwalking and nature, especially with her camera. People came from all over town for the bath towels she embroidered, cards, candle making and VCR to DVD.

On Saturday she would travel town to all the garage sales. She adored going out anywhere in mixed crowds, especially to bump into people she knew for a time to talk.

I will love you forever and think of you every day until we meet again.

Amanda Woodeson, daughter: ’Mumma Bear’ I will never forget your beautiful smile and warm hugs. You were taken away too soon. I will love you always and see you again when my journey is done here. Love always, Mandy xoxoxo.

Samantha Spence, daughter: Such a beautiful soul you were, Mum, your grandkids will miss you like crazy. That beautiful happy cheery smile, such a loving kind-hearted woman you were, taken way too soon from our family. The girls will never ever forget you, “Nanny” was Maddison’s favourite word, she would look for Nanny as soon as it was mentioned – she’d run to the door. Love you so much, Mum.

Claire, granddaughter: I love you Nanny. You lived a good life and I loved every moment that I spent with you. A beautiful angel you will be. I really loved everything we did together and how we made those cupcakes. You are a loyal, loving angel. I’m sorry it was your time to go. I will always cry for you. I always love you even when you were mean to me. I wish that you were still alive today.

I’m glad you’re out of pain, but it was hard to see you go. If you were alive, we would do more things together. Everyone will look after me, Gama will look after me the most. Don’t worry. I will always remember you, Nanny. When I am sitting down with no noise, I think of you.

Tanya Smith: I met this lovely lady through the internet. From the first moment you chat, she makes you feel so relaxed and like you have known her for years. I’ve seen her give and help so many people and never complain. We shared our love for garage sales, so Saturday mornings she would spot me. I would hear my name being called out and a huge smile on her face. I am truly going to miss that smile and hellos, our chats and her telling me how much of a good mum I am when I’m struggling and feel like I’m failing. She truly saw so much good in people. My dear friend I am going to miss you xxxx.

Tanya Bowman-Kelly: A beautiful soul who always put others first. A lady who treated others with kindness, loved her family, her animals and her sewing. She always had an infectious laugh and always went out of her way to do more for others. A truly kind-hearted soul taken too soon.

Family and friends are invited to Denise’s funeral service, at The Memorial Gardens Chapel, Nerimbera, tomorrow at 10am.