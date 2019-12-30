TRIBUTE: Paddlers take ‘one last trip’ with their good mate

SEVEN Yeppoon paddlers have a very powerful and personal motivator as they take on this week's gruelling George Bass Marathon.

Richard Newton, Max Bennett, Mark Murray, Murray Osborne, Gary Wilkins, Bill Robertson and Phil Stubbs are taking "one last trip" with their good mate Kiernan Gettinby.

Kiernan, 52, had been training towards the event but died suddenly from a lung disease about a month ago.

Kiernan Gettinby.

In a special tribute to him, the seven men are carrying his ashes on their skis as they complete the seven-day, seven-leg, 190km marathon along the coastline of New South Wales.

They are competing as "Keno's Crew" and wearing specially made t-shirts proudly bearing the name.

The ashes are being carried in a hand-painted metal vessel.

Richard and Max are competing in a double ski, the other five in single skis.

The event is being live-tracked and marathon organisers have issued Kiernan with his own tracker so his family, including wife Michelle in Yeppoon, can follow the emotional journey.

Richard and Max carried the ashes for the opening leg from Batemans Bay to Moruya yesterday, and each of the men will have the honour ­before the marathon finishes in Eden on Saturday.

Richard said they were all shattered by Kiernan's death but they were determined to finish the marathon for him.

"Kiernan has been with us for 10 years, and we'd done a number of events together," he said.

"This is the second time we have done the George Bass, the first time was in 2016 in a surfboat. This time we decided to do it in skis just for something different.

"We'd all been training together but a few months ago they found spots on Kiernan's lungs. He deteriorated very quickly and within a matter of weeks he passed away.

"We have the ashes and they will be strapped to our skis so he still gets to do one last trip with us."

The team is competing in the George Bass Marathon.

Richard said the marathon now was about paying tribute to Kiernan and celebrating the special bond they all shared. Kiernan was a teacher at CQUniversity and was involved in surf life saving for more than 20 years.

"He was an absolute gentleman and while it might sound like a cliché, he would do anything for anybody," Richard said.

"He was a stickler for the rules, you always had to do things the right way."

Richard said the George Bass Marathon was a great race but a very challenging one.

"It's going to be a long hard paddle if that southerly hits," he said.

"The goal is to get to the end. We're pretty damned competitive so we're not going there to come last. But this time it's more about celebrating Kiernan and what we've done together.

"We want to perform well for his family and we really want to inspire other people to get up and have a go at something."