TRIBUTE: Remembering a regional hero

ROBERT Stephen Nibbs was born at Armstrong Rd, Charters Towers on June 22, 1934, the youngest child of Leslie and Mary Nibbs and a little brother to Agnes, Doris, Irene, Mabel, Hazel, Leslie, Joan, John and Desda.

Bob grew up in a large household in the 1930s, going from the shadows of the Great Depression into World War 2, and money was tight.

This was also a time when children were encouraged to get out of the house to amuse themselves.

Charters Towers was an important military base during World War 2.

After the war, Bob was exploring some old mine shafts near the town and came across some leftover munitions.

Bob attended Charters Towers State School and Charters Towers High School, where he completed his Junior Certificate.

Bob started working for Queensland Rail on January 10, 1951 as a clerk and administration officer.

Almost 43 years later, on December 17, 1993, he would retire from the same employer.

Bob moved around a bit in his younger days, as was required when you worked for the railway, including periods in Townsville, Hughenden, Barcaldine and Emerald as well as Charters Towers.

Also at this time, in the early 1950s, he went to Townsville to do his National Service.

In his mid-twenties, Bob was transferred to Hughenden, about four hours west of Townsville and two hours west of Charters Towers.

At this time, Bob and his group of friends used to attend dances to meet some of the local lasses.

One particular young lady caught Bob’s eye in 1958 – a young teacher, Isabell Wootten.

He asked her to dance, and she said yes.

Then three weeks later she got transferred to Winton – about 200km away.

Looks like this blossoming relationship was going to be tested!

But Bob then proceeded to write letters to Isabell weekly to keep the romance alive.

The couple then hit another hurdle – Isabell got another transfer, this time to Currajong, in Townsville.

But Bob, who was back in Charters Towers by this stage, made a phone call to the Wootten’s neighbour in Prairie – the only person in the neighbourhood lucky enough to have a phone in their house – and asked Charles “Chook” Wootten for permission to marry his daughter. Bob and Bell got engaged on November 24, 1960 and were married at the Central Methodist Church in Charters Towers on 10 June 1961.

Robert and Isabell Nibbs are married on June 10, 1961.

The newly married couple then started their family.

Suzanne was born in March 1962 and soon after, Bob was transferred to Emerald for work.

In late 1965, the Nibbses were then transferred to Rockhampton.

Bob sought a special dispensation to have the transfer postponed, as his wife was heavily pregnant and they were in the midst of a hot and humid Central Queensland summer.

But in those days, no special consideration was granted so the Nibbses packed up and moved east to Rocky.

With Peter arriving in January 1966, the couple decided to put down roots in Rockhampton and built a house at 130 Caroline St.

That was the house they lived in until 2015, almost 50 years later, when Bob and Bell moved to Brisbane.

Brenda arrived in September 1967, completing the family.

At this point, Bob demonstrated his dedication to his family, running around after the children as they pursued numerous activities such as swimming, surf lifesaving, piano, soccer, marching girls, gymnastics, speech and drama, singing lessons, basketball and art classes.

Mr Nibbs contributed greatly to his community. He was:

On the executive for various junior sporting organisations that the children were involved in;

A treasurer of the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club and helping raise funds for a new clubhouse;

The announcer at swimming carnivals throughout Central Queensland – essentially talking for two to three days’ straight until he was hoarse;

Managing the finances of the Rockhampton Woodturners Guild and helping them establish a new clubhouse;

Co-ordinating bingo for the surf club, the bowls club and the old Brothers Club – something he did for 20 years, raising somewhere in the vicinity of $1 million for these groups.

He earned a life membership from Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club and Christian Brothers Swimming Club, as well as a Citation of Merit from the International Surf Lifesaving Federation in 2006.

He took his son to nippers – and wondered why his two daughters couldn’t join the club too – so he advocated for the inclusion of women into the surf lifesaving movement and helped establish Nipperettes in the 1970s.

He then showed real heroism in 1989, when Isabell suffered a major stroke.

For three decades, Bob was her carer and looked after her without complaint.

It was extraordinary effort and an extraordinary demonstration of love, devotion, commitment and selflessness.

And more recently, he demonstrated it again when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

He commenced an arduous treatment regime involving radiation, six rounds of chemotherapy and numerous test, trials and tribulations.

At every stage of treatment, he kept nagging the doctors: what more could be done? Could the chemo dosage be stronger? When’s the next treatment?

He always wanted to push the boundaries when it came to treatment, urging his doctors to go harder to fight the cancer.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Bob passed away peacefully at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, aged 85.

He is survived by his wife, Isabell, children Suzanne, Peter and Brenda, and grandchildren Dominic, Riley, Simone and Ryan.