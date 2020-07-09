Tribute to legendary Australian bushranger lands man in hot water

Joshua Kyle Daniels pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of possessing a category H weapon, one count of possessing a category M weapon and one count of possessing drug utensils.

Joshua Kyle Daniels pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of possessing a category H weapon, one count of possessing a category M weapon and one count of possessing drug utensils.

A TRIBUTE to Australian bushranger Ned Kelly landed a Hamilton Creek man in court last week after he used a homemade pistol as part of the wall display.

Joshua Kyle Daniels pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of possessing a category H weapon, one count of possessing a category M weapon and one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said on May 6, police searched Daniels’ home in Hamilton Creek and found several items of interest.

Mr Schoeman said police found a homemade pistol with a wooden frame in Daniels’ bedroom, as well as a shortened rifle with a round stuck in the end.

He said police also found two metal knuckle dusters.

Daniels told police he had constructed the pistol to hang on the wall in tribute to Ned Kelly and said he had never fired the weapon.

He told police he had received the knuckle dusters from a friend to hold for them.

The court heard Daniels did not possess a weapons licence.

Police also found a small pipe with a glass cone piece and a small metal grinder with green leafy material inside.

Daniels told police he used the pipe and cone piece to smoke marijuana and the grinder was used to chop it up before smoking.

Daniels’ lawyer Grant Cagney said his client was fashioning the firearm to hang on the wall.

“He made the comment to me that if he were to fire it, it would have blown his hand off,” Mr Cagney said.

“The barrel isn’t even attached to the weapon.

“He understands these weapons can be dangerous and used for illegal activities.

“His intention certainly wasn’t that, he said he was going to make some wall art and hang it in his house.”

Daniels was fined $900. No criminal conviction was recorded.