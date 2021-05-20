Menu
Bill Nord pictured on the left. Picture: Contributed
News

Tribute to long-standing coast guard volunteer

Aden Stokes
20th May 2021 4:00 PM
Long-standing coast guard volunteer William (Bill) Nord died on May 13, 2021.

Bill was a longstanding volunteer with the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association at QF24 Thirsty Sound (Stanage).

He joined the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association in 1995.

During his service, he achieved a number of awards, including Meritorious Service Award Operations, Operational Service Award in Radio 1000 hours, Qualified Radio Operator, Qualified Marine Rescue Crew, and Long Service Award for 25 years.

Collectively, the Nord family have volunteered decades of service to the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association.

Commodore Darryl Prizeman, Central Queensland Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association and all flotilla volunteers thanked Bill for his service and offered the Nord family their deepest condolences for their loss.

australian volunteer coast guard association coast guard death notice tributes
