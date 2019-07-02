TRIBUTE:Jack Livingston dedicated his life to helping others

The Livingston family has shared the touching eulogy, spoken by eldest son Ron, of OAM Jack Livingston, who passed away on June 19, aged 96. A service was held on Friday.

A MAN who came from a very humble circumstance whose life proved to be one of distinguished service seasoned with hard work, loyalty, fairness and love of family.

Jack Karl Livingston was born on April 5, 1923 in Rockhampton, a city that was to be home for most of his life. His mother was German-born Gertrude Livingstone nee Loose and Father Les Livingstone who was born near Rockhampton in Mount Morgan. While Dad was born in Rocky his young life was spent south of Sarina in a small rural community: Koumala.

Jack Livingston with relations. Livingston Family

Les was managing a farm which had no permanent accommodation when Dad was born. They lived in a largish tent which my grandmother divided into rooms with the aid of strung ropes and sugar bags.

Water was winched from the adjacent creek by way of a bucket and pulley. Baby Jacks' birth was registered by his father and during this process an error was made! Grandad Les left the E off the surname (He may have had a few to celebrate the arrival of his son and that contributed to the error or so the story goes). So Dad became a Livingstone without the E.

Jack Livingston with grandaughter Belinda and great grandaughter Zahlia. Livingston Family

This has caused all the males in his line as well as himself thousands of corrections, questions, incorrect spelling in the media and more. 'Livingstone without an e' is a common phrase often heard and said in all our lives. Dad's view was that the way he was registered was who he was to be known as and changing it was not an option.

Over time with more siblings joining him they moved to a leased farm in the same area. They were poor. Dad often told of collecting the freshly cut cane tops for the family's dairy cow in the mornings before walking two miles to school without shoes. On rainy days a sugar bag was his raincoat. So began his and the Livingston children's lives.

Jack Livingston on Anzac Day in 2017. Livingston Family

Dad was good at school and his mother was determined that her children would get the best education that their limited resources could provide. After primary school he went to his grandfather's farm at Milman near Rockhampton to allow him to attend high school at The Rockhampton Technical College in Bolsover St.

Each Monday he would ride his bike into Rocky and boarded at a private home until Friday when he would ride back to Milman to stay with his hardworking German grandfather from whom he got his second name Karl. It was a 20 mile ride although he took every opportunity to get a lift by car or train.

Jack with son Noel Livingston at the Rockhampton show in 1965. Livingston Family

He undertook the commercial course which added typing, bookkeeping and shorthand to the more standard academic subjects of general syllabus.

I don't remember him saying that he got into much trouble at school. He was very good at maths and he also excelled in the commercial subjects.

Jack and Dawn Livingston with friends Venda and Lloyd at Callaghan Park in June 1947. Livingston Family

After successfully graduating he ultimately was offered a position with the then Union Bank of Australasia. A "Bank Johnny” was a position of status in the 1940s. He worked in a few branches including Herberton, Hughenden and luckily Longreach where he met a girl who worked in a drapery store who caught his eye. Sternly overseen by Anita Dawn Palethorpe's mother Jack and Dawn, as she was known, began taking outings to the pictures and Dad doubling Mum on his bike on weekends to go swimming in the Thompson River, three miles out of town.

Jack Livingston was conscripted in the First Australian Imperial Force in 1942. Livingston Family

Mum was quoted in the Morning Bulletin on the occasion of their 70th wedding anniversary as saying: "I just saw him and thought...He'll do”. They were simple and enjoyable times I was always told.

Jack Livingston with wife Dawn receiving the Premier's Award in 1990 from Premier at the time Wayne Goss. Livingston Family

THE WAR

IN 1942 the outbreak of war with Japan changed many things. Dad wanted to enlist but his mother with her knowledge, gained in Australia, of the horrors of World War 1 refused to give her permission. Ultimately Dad was conscripted, and I will allow his words to describe his years of military service.

Jack and Dawn Livingston out on the town at a ball in Rock hampton. Livingston Family

"My army service commenced on May 30th, 1942. I was called up into the Citizens Military Force after my parents did not approve of enlistment in the AIF. On May 30th I entered Camp in Hughenden. Several Months later our intake moved to the Townsville area initially to the Bohle River Area. We moved to a camp in a high grass area for about four months. We witnessed a night attack by a Jap float plane on Townsville at night.

The Livingston family, parents Jack and Dawn with children Ron, Noel, Marilyn and Paul. Livingston Family

"Our Unit 31st Battalion was sent on a trip to Cape York in late 1942. By Train to Chillagoe then by road to the tip of Cape York at Red island Point to protect an airfield called Higginsfield as the Japs were coming over the Owen Stanley's.

"After the Jap attack was repulsed by the Australians at Kokoda our unit returned to the Cairns area at Edmonton in an area known as Sawmill Pocket.

Jack and Dawn Livingston at the opening of the Jack Livingston Park in North Rockhampton. Livingston Family

"Promoted to Acting Corporal on the 1st of March 1943.

On the 8th of May 1943 our unit embarked on a Dutch ship called the Both headed for Merauke in Dutch East New Guinea again to protect an airport. My rank of corporal was confirmed on the first of January 1944. In March 1944, I was selected to attend a training course back in Australia at Woolongabba.

Jack Livingston on the Rockhampton hospital board in 1991. Livingston Family

"By the time the course was completed my unit had returned to Australia where they were camped at Strathpine. I re-joined them there. After several months our unit along with others embarked on an American ship, The New Mexico to Bougainville to take over from the Americans who were headed for the Philippines.

One of the last photos of Jack and Dawn Livingston, taken in 2019. The couple were married more than 70 years before he passed away. Livingston Family

"Landed at Torokina on the West Coast and consolidated our positions. Ultimately moving North to the Bonis Peninsular area just South of Buka Island. We returned to Torokina three months later where we were when the Japs surrendered on the 15th of August 1945.

"Rabaul on New Britain was our next destination. With 100,000 Jap prisoners there, our unit was one of those sent to Guard them pending their repatriation to Japan. We embarked for Rabaul on September 17th October 1945 and then began a frustrating period where our return to Australia was continually delayed.

Jack and Dawn Livingston celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Daydream Island, where they had their honeymoon. Livingston Family

"We finally headed home on the last trip of the Katoomba on June 9th, 1946 for Sydney where we spent several weeks before returning to Brisbane. I was discharged with the rank of Warrant Office Class 2 on the 1st of August 1946 almost 12 months after the war had finished. "My discharge certificate shows that I spent 644 days in Australia and 881 days overseas.”

That is Dad's synopsis in his words of his military service in the dark days of WW2.

Jack and Dawn Livingston on their honeymoon at Daydream Island in 1946. Livingston Family

He proudly marched each Anzac Day in Rockhampton leading The Unattached Troops. Ex-soldiers who came from units based in other towns and cities. Dads unit was the 31st battalion which was based in Townsville and the grouping of unattached troops gave all ex-servicemen and women a place, no matter where their units were based, on that very special day.

Travelling in parallel with his army service was his relationship with our mother. While Dad was overseas, they regularly exchanged letters and ultimately Dad proposed by mail. Upon Mum's acceptance of his proposal he sent her the money to buy her own engagement ring. I think Mum and three other Airforce women broke camp and went into Brisbane to buy the ring. Choice was limited she said because the Americans had bought most of the available stock.

Jack receving his OAM from the Governor General at the time, Quentin Bryce. Livingston Family

Dad said of the American soldiers that they were "over paid, over sexed and over here”, I guess he wanted to make sure she didn't get away!

When Jack was based at Strathpine he would come into the city when he had leave to visit Dawn who worked in McArthurs' Headquarters on the corner of Queen and Elizabeth Streets.

One evening Dad missed the truck transport back to Strathpine and had nowhere to go. He went back to McArthurs' and Mum says she took him into a senior officers rooms and got him a coat to keep him warm during the night.

Dad left in the morning and was in receipt of some strange looks from other WAAFs as he exited the building in uniform!

They were married on September 23, 1946 just short of 74 years ago in Cloncurry. Jack described the wedding as "a real bush affair” and Dawn reckoned that "the whole town turned out to see it I think”.

Jack with grandchildren Mollie and Jack (junior) in an ANZAC Day march. Livingston Family

Work History

BY the time that they were married The Union Bank of Australasia had become the ANZ Bank following an amalgamation and Dad was given a position in Rockhampton in the city.

They lived in Nobbs St and Dad would ride his bike over the bridge in all weathers wearing bicycle clips on his trousers to prevent the cuffs from being caught in the bicycle chain.

They moved to Anne St in West Rockampton after the arrival of their first child (me). It was during our time in Anne St that I have my own first foggy memories of life.

Jack Livingston with sisters. Livingston Family

At some stage Dad was transferred to the Woollongabba Branch of the ANZ in Brisbane. This would have been early 1953.

The following September young Marilyn Anne was born and after my first term in grade one at The Mater Dei Convent in Ashgrove Dad left the bank to take up the job as area Manager for Yorkshire Insurance back home in Rocky.

We had a company house in Cairns Stt at the Western end of the Athelstane Range with views of the plains and the mountains of the Great Divide and Yeppen Lagoon in the foreground that we found bred millions of mosquitos in the summer in times before fly screens were common on house windows.

Dad also had a company car. A Ford Zephyr Six and I think that the number plate might have been NFJ 300. We went to the then new drive-In in that car, the four of us quite often.

Jack Livingston as a young boy. Livingston Family

I remember one night driving in under the house after a night at the drive In and as I opened my door Dad bundled me back into the car and told us all to stay there. He had spotted a six foot long red belly black snake partially underneath the washing machine.

They didn't muck around with poisonous snakes in those days and Dad quickly dispatched the snake with a garden hoe.

That little car also took the four of us and Mum's youngest sister Evelyn all the way to Cloncurry over horrendous roads 90% of which were dirt. Dad broke an axel after hitting a hard to spot hole in the road on a Sunday afternoon.

That day Winton was playing Longreach in a rugby league match and no one would come and help him until after the match. We were towed into Winton in the dark with battalions of kangaroos darting across the road with out warning. Evelyn, Marilyn and I ultimately flew to Cloncurry in a DC 3 while Mum and Dad waited for parts for the car to arrive from Brisbane. It was Marilyn and my first ever plane flight. Oh and I was airsick.

Jack Livingston with his eldest son, Ron. Livingston Family

Yorkshire Insurances office was on the second floor of Ruben House which was named after the owner Ernie Ruben. The major upstairs tenant was Radio 4RO. A place that fascinated me and had an effect on my later working life.

Some years later Yorkshire Insurance was folded into a bigger group General Accident Insurance. Dad found the transition difficult at times, but he adapted. The new office was in Bridge Square at the Southern end of the Fitzroy River Bridge. Ultimately the insurance business changed a bit too much for Dad and due to his high-profile community service profile Mayor Pilbeam asked him to apply for the position of manager of the new Senior Citizens Centre at Schotia Place opposite the School of Arts.

This was the happiest job Dad ever had and in a meaningful way shared it with Mum.

Jack Livingston with his family on the day he received his OAM. Livingston Family

He said later in a media interview "It was a great personal satisfaction that I could go home at the end of the day and felt that we had helped a lot of people” Mum became a volunteer and attended the centre on most days of the week. Dad worked there until compulsory retirement at the age of 65.

But they could not get rid of him. He worked there in a voluntary capacity with Mum for many years. Dad would often say as they left for work well after turning 70 that they were off to help the old people!

As age began to catch up with them and the satisfying work was slowly heading them both to a more real retirement Mum said in the same media interview I referred to earlier "We were working day and night all to help other people. It was a good life but you never had time to scratch yourself”.

Jack Livingston with Stephen and Humphries. Livingston Family

He and Mum became busy pensioners living firstly at their home in King St and then their final home in Caroline Street, Allenstown.

In the middle of all that work activity in around 1968 Jack took up bookmaking after many years successful punting. We owed a lot to champion jockey George Moore and trainer Tommy Smith. Dad had a system.

He would study the form of every horse champion jockey George Moore was on at Randwick or Rosehill and decide which was his best ride or rides that day. He would also determine what he thought was a fair price at which to back the horse. If he could not get his price he would not bet.

A very disciplined punter and that's why he won regularly. A friend from Longreach stumped up the capital for the foray into bookmaking. Dad worked very hard at being a weekend bookie at Callaghan Park.

Jack Livingston with grandchildren Belinda, Michael and Matthew. Livingston Family

I was his penciller. He wasn't the best bookie in the world, but it was nothing to do with a lack of commitment. I think the foray into bookmaking lasted about three years with no great success but importantly no real damage.

Other jobs that he did post retirement included Secretary Manager of Tatts Club, Secretary of The Rockhampton Bookmakers Association, Judge at the Rockhampton Greyhounds and working on the fluctuations board at the racetrack on Saturdays.

He had two forays into shared ownership of racehorses.

The only one I remember was a horse called Creek Street which won a couple of races but it, like most horses owned by battlers was not a profitable venture.

Even when he stopped real work he undertook to do his daughter in law, Terri's bookwork, wages etc. for her hairdressing salon in Dawson Road and managing the body corporate for the four properties in the small development in which they lived.

I suppose that you have gathered from all that, he was never frightened of hard work.

Jack Livingston's 70th birthday, pictured with sister Ollie and Cecil. Livingston Family

The Family

There were four of us! I was born in 1950, Marilyn in 1953 in Brisbane, Noel and Paul a bit later back in Rocky. Noel in 1960 and Paul in 1963.

We lived in several homes. Initially in Cairns St, then for a long period in Ross St. Then surprisingly they moved to the North Side to Doyle St where Jack's Shed at the back of the house was the social centre for all visitors.

Sadly, our only sister passed away as a result of melanoma in 1997. This was a bitter blow to both of our parents and ourselves.

Mum and Dad spent a very long time in Brisbane assisting Marilyn and her husband Steve and their two youngsters Christopher and Anna.

However, that battle was lost and the three brothers' own grief at this tragedy was dwarfed by the huge loss of a wife and mother to Steve and their two kids, Chris and Anna and tragedy of parents losing their only daughter. Our Father, who always called his daughter Bub, never really recovered from the loss of his daughter, which was illustrated by his very regular references to her in day-to-day conversation.

The other emotional wound that he never got over was the death of his wonderful mother.

Jack Livingston at aged 10 with sisters Ollie, Florrie and brother Walter. Livingston Family

Gertrude Elizabeth Loose was born in Berlin in 1902. She bore nine children and was a loving mother to her large family. A hard worker, she died young aged just 55 and was buried in Rockhampton on Dad's 34th birthday. He never got over losing his mother. Even when making his speech on his 90th birthday at the Criterion Hotel he broke down when he referenced her ... such was his love for his long-departed mum.

As far as we three boys were concerned there was never a time he deserted us, no matter what scrapes or life problems we encountered or created.

His loyalty and commitment to his children always shone the brightest in times of trouble. I know that on one occasion when I was up against it, he initially took me to task in a long-handwritten letter which I still have secreted away at home. He came from Rocky to see me shortly after that letter and upon seeing me he knew I was in real trouble and he immediately swung in behind me, doing everything he could to help me on the road to recovery. I shall never forget that time. My brothers have had similar experiences I'm sure.

Jack Livingston unveilling the Jack Livingston Geriatric Rehabilitation Centre, recognised for his many years of service on the Rockhampton hospital board. Livingston Family

As was previously illustrated, Jack enjoyed helping others. It gave him genuine pleasure and satisfaction to know that he had made someone's day or life a little better because of something he had been able to do.

To that end, Dad was on the Hospital Board for 33 years and he spent every Christmas morning walking the wards at the Base Hospital chatting to the patients with his fellow board members. We would often have to wait some time for Christmas lunch - waiting till Dad got home from visiting the patients in hospital on Christmas day. He rarely talked about specific patients to us kids but he would say that it's not nice for people to be in hospital at Christmas.

We had chicken each Christmas day and only on Christmas Day. Usually one from Grandad Livingstone's chicken coop as there were no Ingham's Chickens in those days. Hard to imagine families like ours having roast chicken once a year!

Another epicurean highlight coincided with Dad having a winning day at Callaghan Park.

Chinese take away from Roy Yet Sings Chinese take away. We had quite a lot of Chinese take away thanks to Dad and George Moore.

Jack Livingston with Ken Russel at a memorial in Monto in 2000. Livingston Family

One other memory involved his siblings. There were nine in his brood and he was the eldest. Six boys all of whom had differing political views pretty much although Dad and his youngest brother were on the same page, the right-hand page that is, and they were balanced out by the addition of brother-in-law Les Nash who sided with Dad's brother Harold on the left.

Evan voted for anyone who didn't like the Americans, Walter the Country Party and Cecil was always a bit coy, but we suspect centre left. These boys were all the product of Les Livingstone who was a life member of the ALP... Did I mention the youngest son, Keith was the state director of The Liberal Party? You can imagine the lively discussion after a family get together and a few glasses of Fourex!

Mum would put up with it in the house at Ross St for a time but ultimately she would order them downstairs (where the beer was) to continue their discussions under the house.

He was a good dad. He taught us all many things about being decent people and having proper values. He made sure that we understood and helped, by example, us to adopt same.

The one thing I will never forget him teaching me was that he believed that no one in our Australian society should be penalised for working hard and improving their lot in life by their own efforts and for those who were unable to do that through no fault of their own that they should be caught in a safety net and looked after by the rest of us.

A simple philosophy that is hard to deny.

He had four different dogs.

Jock who came with us to Brisbane and lost one of his front legs when Dad occidentally ran over him in our driveway in Ashgrove. It never troubled the dog. He still chased cars until old age got the better of him. Much later there were three Australian terriers. Two were called Jason, both of whom were the victims of traffic accidents as the breed had little or no road sense and Marty who was Dad's best mate for about 12 years.

World War II veteran Jack Livingston, left, with United States Consul General Niels Marquardt in 2011. Allan Reinikka

He loved that little dog and was both very angry and inconsolable when Marty was taken by a poison bait.

We all developed a love of animals from observing Dad's behaviour with his dogs.

His relationship with our mother lasted almost 74 years.

A quote from Mum: "We were happy. I wouldn't trade him in.”

They have been the best of friends right through until this permanent separation. Giving up was never an option and family was the cement always!

Jack Livingston in the Community

Everyone who came into contact with Jack quickly discovered what a willing servant of the Rockhampton community he was and continued to be until his age forced him to slow down and start to accept the help of others himself.

Even when Marilyn and I were still young kids, we saw our father working actively in the community. I remember his involvement with the Liberal Party and Legacy in the late 1950's and then in 1960 he became secretary of the Second World War Memorial Pool Committee. His words "An organisation set up by Council Mayor Ald R.B. J Pilbeam to raise funds to finance Rockhampton's first Olympic standard swimming pool”.

LOCAL STALWART: Strong community supporters, Dawn and Jack Livingston celebrating Jack's 90th birthday in 2013. Jenny Lightfoot/ROK060413jackj1

He had me as a 10-year-old down at the site when it was nearing completion helping to lay turf one weekend. The opening of the pool featured an attempt on the 100-metre world record by Olympic gold medallist Dawn Fraser.

Another very important event in Dad's life also occurred in 1960. There was a federal election campaign in train and the Prime Minister Robert Menzies was coming to town and was holding a public meeting in Rockhampton's School of Arts.

Dad was the area chairman of the party and had to act in the role of chair at this public meeting. The event saw the house-full sign go up. I was in row seven with Mum.

Dad did a great job and despite him saying to all the family that it was the most nervous he had ever been. Through the eyes and ears of a 10-year-old he was just great!

He was appointed to the Rockhampton Hospital Board in 1958. He remained a member of the board until local hospitals boards were abolished by the State Government of the day in 1991. The last 18 years on that board he occupied the position of deputy chairman.

Jack and Dawn Livingston recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016. Allan Reinikka ROK101116aseniors

Two years before these local boards were abolished, the former Lady Goodwin Maternity wing of the Rockhampton Base Hospital had a makeover and was renamed "The Jack Livingston Geriatric Rehabilitation Centre "I attended the naming ceremony and accompanied Dad, the Health Minister and other guests on a tour of the facility. During the walk-through Dad pointed to a room and said to me "you were born in there! Now it's a geriatric facility... get the message!” We laughed at his private joke together!

In 1990 he and Mum were jointly awarded the State Premiers Award for Outstanding Community Service. Mainly to the elderly.

Along the way he received Life Membership of the RSL, Life Membership of The Benevolent Home for the Aged after serving on the committee from 1989 till 2008 and for all bar two of those years as vice president.

In 2000 Jim Webber's council saw fit to name a park after him in North Rockhampton recognising his service to the City of Rockhampton.

I remember coming home to Rocky and taking Dad, Mollie and Jack over to North Rocky to get photographs of the kids and Dad at the sign "Jack Livingston Park”. He was honoured and pleased about the council doing that for him.

In 2005 the RSL honoured him again with an award recognising his service and devotion to the civil and ex service community over many years. This included his driving of other ex-service men and women to the shops so as they could undertake their weekly shopping, banking, visits to the doctors etc. Mum got the same award for her service to the Ex Service Women's Association over many years. Once again they appeared in The Morning Bulletin honoured by their peers.

There were many more certificates of appreciation along the way. The culmination of all his contributions came after he finally agreed, after years of refusal, to allow himself to be put forward for national honours for his service to the community, in particular to the elderly.

He received an Order of Australia Medal in 2006. I had said to him so many times that there were lots of people who received national recognition for doing their paid jobs well or being successful in sport or the entertainment industry and that volunteers like him deserved recognition too. Brother Noel was a huge help in preparing the nomination and pursued it till its successful conclusion.

The proudest family day occurred at Government House in Brisbane some months later where Dad received his OAM from the then Queensland Governor Quentin Bryce.

Three boys, Mum and Dad's late sister Ollie attended and enjoyed a very special family day.

We were on the lawns of Government House in Brisbane being offered food and drink and for around 30 minutes chatting with the Governor Quentin Bryce who was charming, genuinely interested in finding out more detail about the recipients and their families. It was an honour to be there to see Dad accept his honour with such pleasure.

Jack and Dawn Livingston celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Michelle Gately

The dedication to family was not confined to the four children. But spread to their grandchildren in particular. My daughter Belinda was the first grand child and her love of Dad and Mum has never wavered.

Belinda lived with them for two years while attending CQ University. While both Mum and Dad met their great granddaughter Zahlia there was not enough time left for that little angel and her younger brother Thomas Jack to get to know them. My sons too developed a great respect for their grandparents.

Noel and Terri's kids Mollie and Jack spent a lot of time with Grandma and Grandad as youngsters at their home in King St while their mum, another fantastic human being, ran her hairdressing salon in Dawson Rd.

Chris and Anna too loved their visits to and from their Grandad. Anna was the spitting image of her mother as a youngster and those similarities were not wasted on Dad who was Marilyn's champion.

Chris offered to be on the first plane to Rocky when he knew of Grandad's illness. That was his first reaction.

At this point I want to recognise Robyn, the mother of our children. Robyn has stayed close to my parents now since 1971 - almost 50 years. She loves them and they her. Thanks, Rob, for your continued love of Dad and Mum over all those years.

To Deb, my partner. She has adopted all my family and got to know Dad and Mum in recent years. Deb lost her dad some years ago to dementia and her practical and caring advice during this period has been a great help to me.

Jack and Dawn Livingstone were married on September 23, 1946. Contributed

Terri, Noel and Paul

It is here that I must pay tribute to Noel, Terri and Paul. Firstly a story. When Dad turned 70 we had a family dinner in the dining room of a nice motel here in Rocky. I remember Aunty Ollie being there and Uncle Cec, as well as immediate family. Up until this point at family occasions it fell to me being the eldest to speak on behalf of our family which I did. At the conclusion of my few words on this evening, younger brother Noel suddenly rose in his place to my surprise and said words to this effect: "Happy birthday Dad. I just want you to know that if Terri and I ever have a son he will be called Jack. The name Jack Livingston means a lot in this town” and promptly sat down. We know how pleased he was when little Jack arrived some time later.

Of course in addition just 10 months ago my daughter Belinda and her husband Luke also honoured Grandad by naming their son Thomas Jack as a tribute to Dad.

Noel, Terri and Paul carried the weight ... not just recently but for quite some time - Terri preparing meals for Dad almost every day after Mum went into the Benevolent home before there was a vacancy for Dad and before that when Mum started to forget how to cook.

Jack and Dawn Livingstone were married on September 23, 1946. Contributed

Noel, thanks for always being there to drive Dad places after Dad had surrendered his licence a few years back. Being there to fetch and carry. Nothing was ever a trouble. And Noel was fantastic in keeping me informed of things in Rocky.

He and Terri put me up each time I visited from Cairns and their commitment to our parents was unflinching driven by love and respect.

During Dad's illness Paul has been fantastic. Dressing Dad's wounds, going to Brisbane with him for the operation that attempted to improve Dad's circulation and spending time bedside at the hospital. He made Noel totally aware of the changes in Dad's condition as his nursing training made it easier for him to interpret the medical messages from the hospital staff and doctors.

The three of you deserve acknowledgement and the thanks of all who cared about him, Thank you.

While on that subject, the family wishes to publicly thank the doctors, nursing staff and the staff at Benevolent Home for always going the extra yard in caring for him during his final months.

So, you can see that Jack was much loved by all his family and recognised by his peers.

His life will remain an example of how to do it right. Our individual memories will keep him alive in our minds for as long as we live.

Goodbye and thank you Dad, on behalf of everyone whose lives you touched.

Rest in peace oh good and faithful.