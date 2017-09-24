Tributes flow after Rocky icon dies doing what he loves

Howard Weier (right) and David Britten in their original summer uniforms and saddled up with a packhorse will celebrate the 100 year anniversary of The Battle of Beersheba.

Howard Weier (right) and David Britten in their original summer uniforms and saddled up with a packhorse will celebrate the 100 year anniversary of The Battle of Beersheba. Shayla Bulloch

THE Rockhampton community has lost a beloved community member and friend, Howard Weier.

Howard, 75, passed away outside of Winton last week.

He was taking part in an outback experience of a lifetime, re-enacting a century-old battle.

Rockhampton councillor Rose Swadling said Howard had shared with her his excitement for the horse ride from Longreach to Winton.

Cr Swadling said Howard was doing what he loved.

The loss will be felt throughout the local community.

"It certainly is a tragic loss to our community; a much-loved community member, a very good man, good family man, great principles and values, a dear friend,” she said.

"I will certainly miss him, I've known Howard for a considerable long time.”

Cr Swadling said Howard was about to start an exciting chapter in his life.

"He was ready to get himself ready to go overseas so it's very sad,” she said.

Howard was about to travel to Israel to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba along with the Australian Light Horse Brigade.

The 75-year old was a former policeman and enjoyed helping others, both on and off the job.

"There'd be so many stories that we could tell about Howard and his generous spirit,” she said.

Howard's funeral service will be held on Friday, which fittingly happens to be Police Remembrance Day.