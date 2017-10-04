30°
Tributes flow after tragic death of Yeppoon motorcycle rider

HEARTBREAK: John Rodda has been remembered as a much-loved motorcycle enthusiast and is pictured here with is wife, Noela. Shayla Bulloch
TRIBUTES have started to flow in for the Yeppoon man who died tragically in a motorcycle accident near Bundaberg on Monday.

John Rodda has been remembered as a safe rider who was a much loved member of his fellow motorcycle community.

The worker at Livingstone Shire Council was a keen motorcycle enthusiast and always participated in community events.

The 58-year-old died after his motorcycle collided with another 78-year-old rider travelling in the other direction on Rosedale Rd.

John was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition but both motorcycle riders later died after what police described as an "unusual accident".

A fellow Yeppoon rider described John and his wife, Noela, as a "loving couple who were always hand in hand".

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by police as family and community remember the passionate rider.

Council staff were informed of John's death on Tuesday.

