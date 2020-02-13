Tributes flow as CQ humanitarian’s ashes travel home Ashes of Vietnam veteran returned

Family and friends of Neville Tickner will pay their respects at a service on Sunday 22 February at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Family and friends of Neville Tickner will pay their respects at a service on Sunday 22 February at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

TRIBUTES are flowing in for one of Central Queensland’s finest humanitarians, as his ashes make their way home from Vietnam.

Neville (Nev) Tickner passed away from a heart ­condition in Dien Bien Phu, North Vietnam, on Australia Day.

The Morning Bulletin will publish a story about his life on Saturday, February 22, the day his family and friends gather at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School at 2pm to commemorate his life.

Born in Mt Morgan in 1945, Mr Tickner served his country as a member of the Royal ­Australian Artillery in ­Vietnam and the 111 Anti ­Aircraft Battery in Malaysia.

Raising his young family in Blackwater in the 1970s, he raised substantial funds for a war memorial, the RSL club and a monument to miners lost in an underground ­cave-in, and also founded the ­Blackwater Baselisks rugby union club.

Mr Tickner, who graduated CQUniversity as a mature age student with a degree in ­cross-cultural communications, was the author of several ­biographies including the memoirs of a World War I ­veteran from Bluff.

Since the late 2000s, he has immersed himself in ­humanitarian projects in the places where he served during the war, assisting local people in poverty.

Just one week before his sudden passing, he ­accompanied to Singapore a young Vietnamese boy for whose corneal transplant ­operation he had raised funds.

Mr Tickner, a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary ­International, is survived by three children and nine ­grandchildren.

His family have set up the Neville Tickner Ong Tay Memorial Page on Facebook which has more information about his cremation in ­Vietnam and the February 22 Memorial Service.