Tributes flow for Blair Smith

RIP: Blair Smith has been remembered fondly by friends and sporting groups. Paul Braven GLA150716BBALL

STUNNED is the word to use when people are asked about the death of Blair Smith.

Blair went missing this week and his body was found on Thursday afternoon.

The Queensland Police Service said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The 45-year-old leaves behind his wife Rebecca and two young sons.

Last year he coached Gladstone's Queensland Basketball League team, the Port City Power.

Blair also played almost 300 National Basketball League games.

It was through basketball and radio that former 4CC host Robb Kidd met Blair.

"When I started there in 2010 he was one of the first blokes I met,” Mr Kidd said.

"We had a couple of storms at the time - and he got stuck away from home.

"So I got talking to him then and he was more than willing to talk to me about anything after that, whether it was basketball or not.”

Mr Kidd said his friend always talked about his family.

"What has happened is just gut wrenching,” he said.

"It's really hard to comprehend.

"Nobody will know what's gone through his mind.”

Mr Kidd said Blair was a "terrific bloke” who would do anything for anyone at any time.

"All the photos that we've seen of him, he has a massive smile on his face and that's just Blair,” he said.

"Last time I saw him was when he came up to coach the Power against Mackay and there was no inkling or signs of anything.

"We're all sending our love to Rebecca and the whole family.”

Mr Kidd was one of many people and organisations to remember Blair fondly.

Basketball Queensland posted on Facebook about Blair.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Blair Smith whose body has been found following a police search after he was recently reported missing,” they wrote. "Blair, a former employee of Basketball Queensland and a major contributor to basketball over many years, will be sadly missed. RIP Blair Smith.”

Alison Murdoch wrote on behalf of the Port City Power: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Blair you will be truly missed.”

