Tributes flow for Coast pilot killed in Mount Isa crash

FILE PHOTO: The Sunshine Coast man was piloting a Cessna 210, similar to the plane pictured, when it crashed near Mount Isa on Sunday afternoon.

FILE PHOTO: The Sunshine Coast man was piloting a Cessna 210, similar to the plane pictured, when it crashed near Mount Isa on Sunday afternoon. Warren Lynam

TRIBUTES are flowing for a Sunshine Coast man who was killed in a plane crash in Mount Isa on Sunday.

The 36-year-old man was piloting the Cessna 210 for a survey flight when it crashed about 26km northeast of Mount Isa airport about 4.30pm. Twenty-six-year-old Sydney man Geoffrey Manche was also killed in the crash.

The two men worked for New South Wales-based aviation company Thomson Aviation and were conducting an airborne survey at the time of the crash.

They died at the scene.

The forensic crash unit are assisting other agencies including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau with the investigation.

Thompson Aviation director Paul Rogerson said the company was supporting the families of the two men killed in the aviation crash.

"We're obviously devastated," he said.

The company's managing director Ed Dowling said he could not provide any further information as investigations continued.

Tributes are flowing for the Sunshine Coast pilot and his passenger on social media.

"Blue skies and tailwinds mate," Quentin Carter wrote.

"So very sad, thinking of the loved ones left behind," Russ Martin said.

"May this guy RIP," Lisa Hennessy said. "My thoughts and prayers are with this man's family and friends at this sad time. Way too young."