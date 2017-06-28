Tributes flow for former Rocky jockey killed in track tragedy

SPECIAL MEMORIES: Donna Philpot has been fondly remembered by the racing community. BELOW RIGHT: On a winner in Gladstone in 2013.

LOVING, caring, fearless, determined.

They are just some of the words that have featured in tributes for Donna Philpot, the former Rockhampton jockey who died in a track work accident at Bendigo Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

Her tragic death rocked the Rockhampton racing community, members of which today fondly remembered the likeable 48-year-old who rode more than 100 winners in her lengthy career in the saddle.

Donna and her husband Gus, himself a jockey and trainer, came to Rockhampton from far north Queensland and spent about five years in the city before moving to Bendigo in 2014.

Gus and Donna Philpot in 2011.

Donna had been riding trackwork for Gus and other Bendigo-based trainers since moving to Victoria, the same state in which her jockey career began in 1985.

Trainer Kevin Hansen and his wife Donna and the Philpots owned neighbouring stables in North Rockhampton and the two families forged a special friendship.

"Donna was such a loving, caring and happy person. She would go out of her way to help anyone,” Mrs Hansen said.

"She did a lot of trackwork for Kevin and rode a number of winners for him.

"One of her stand-out wins was on our lovely mare Desperate Woman at Callaghan Park on October 14, 2010.

"It's so sad to say it but she died doing what she loved. She just loved her horses. We have so many fond memories of Donna and her family. She will be sadly missed.”

Donna Philpot on a winner in Gladstone in 2013. brenda strong

Racing consultant Tony McMahon recalled how Donna's slight stature belied her incredible courage.

"She was a very light jockey. She would have been lucky to weigh 50kg, but she was fearless.

She would jump on anything and had no hesitation in riding some of the tougher horses.

"She was easy-going, always smiling and happy and very much liked in the Rockhampton racing community and beyond.”

Donna and Gus have two daughters - Jess, 23, and Montana, 18.

Jess was clerk of the course at the Rockhampton Jockey Club before becoming an apprentice jockey.