24°
News

Tributes flow for former Rocky jockey killed in track tragedy

Pam McKay
| 28th Jun 2017 5:28 PM
SPECIAL MEMORIES: Donna Philpot has been fondly remembered by the racing community. BELOW RIGHT: On a winner in Gladstone in 2013.
SPECIAL MEMORIES: Donna Philpot has been fondly remembered by the racing community. BELOW RIGHT: On a winner in Gladstone in 2013. Sharyn O'Neill ROK030913sjockey2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOVING, caring, fearless, determined.

They are just some of the words that have featured in tributes for Donna Philpot, the former Rockhampton jockey who died in a track work accident at Bendigo Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

Her tragic death rocked the Rockhampton racing community, members of which today fondly remembered the likeable 48-year-old who rode more than 100 winners in her lengthy career in the saddle.

Donna and her husband Gus, himself a jockey and trainer, came to Rockhampton from far north Queensland and spent about five years in the city before moving to Bendigo in 2014.

Gus and Donna Philpot in 2011.
Gus and Donna Philpot in 2011.

Donna had been riding trackwork for Gus and other Bendigo-based trainers since moving to Victoria, the same state in which her jockey career began in 1985.

Trainer Kevin Hansen and his wife Donna and the Philpots owned neighbouring stables in North Rockhampton and the two families forged a special friendship.

"Donna was such a loving, caring and happy person. She would go out of her way to help anyone,” Mrs Hansen said.

"She did a lot of trackwork for Kevin and rode a number of winners for him.

"One of her stand-out wins was on our lovely mare Desperate Woman at Callaghan Park on October 14, 2010.

"It's so sad to say it but she died doing what she loved. She just loved her horses. We have so many fond memories of Donna and her family. She will be sadly missed.”

Donna Philpot on a winner in Gladstone in 2013.
Donna Philpot on a winner in Gladstone in 2013. brenda strong

Racing consultant Tony McMahon recalled how Donna's slight stature belied her incredible courage.

"She was a very light jockey. She would have been lucky to weigh 50kg, but she was fearless.

She would jump on anything and had no hesitation in riding some of the tougher horses.

"She was easy-going, always smiling and happy and very much liked in the Rockhampton racing community and beyond.”

Donna and Gus have two daughters - Jess, 23, and Montana, 18.

Jess was clerk of the course at the Rockhampton Jockey Club before becoming an apprentice jockey.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

LNP man to steer Rocky sports body back from financial doldrums

LNP man to steer Rocky sports body back from financial...

"It's been a tough couple of years... with a lack of direction being felt quite acutely across the region.”

Massive public response prompts Rocky Hospital visitor review

First-time mother Felicity Atkinson believes visitors need to be more respectful when visiting the maternity ward following her experience at the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Mum's noisy ward visitors complaint sparks action at health HQ

93% of CQ people are guilty of this shocking health habit

.

Central Queensland residents among the worst

Shock death of popular Rocky Zoo animal, internet star

Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Keepers in mourning after big loss

Local Partners

Locals gather to official Wreck Point launch

Yeppoon Lions Club project official launch of Wreck Point Look Out saw 100 people gather to celebrate.

Work begins on new disaster centre

MAJOR PROJECT: What the centre will look like when finished.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad at construction launch.

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $279,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

Great Value Family Home

4 Mimosa Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 4 $289,000

You'll love the lush tropical garden welcome of this family home, located in a quiet neighbourhood of quality homes. This property boasts; -Private entry way that...

Renovated Cottage on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $369,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom cottage has an exquisite position on The Range. Renovated throughout to make this the perfect home for you to move straight in or rent...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 $519,000

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Ideal Country Lifestyle At The Caves

80 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 6 $345,000

Imagine living on the outskirts of Rocky, surrounded by nature and still only minutes to all amenities. Positioned on just over an acre of land, backing onto...

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $349,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $215,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Down By The River

8 Larcombe Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 $349,000

This fully renovated home has peaceful and tranquil views across Parkland to the barrage and river. If that's not enough there is a large rear deck to kick back...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!