Tributes flow for Gracemere real estate legend Dick Sullivan

TRIBUTES have been flowing for Richard (Dick) James Sullivan, who has been remembered as a great friend and mentor, devoted husband and family man.

Mr Sullivan, 78, passed away last Wednesday night due to a severe heart attack in a Brisbane Hospital.

Principal of Gracemere Property Solutions Jenny Kerwin sent through a touching tribute for a mentor who will always hold a special place in her heart.

"It's a chapter that is closed forever and one that I did not expect so soon, but they do say that life is so unpredictable," she said.

"A very important part of my life has gone forever, and he will be truly dearly missed.

"Everyone deserved to get a boss and mentor like you, may your soul rest in peace.

"Dick was cherished by all people who met him, he had an amazing sense of humour personally and in business. He was a hardworking man and was dedicated to all he pursued. Dick was straight forward and as honest as the day is long.

"As you were a personal mentor I now can carry on with the knowledge, guidance, skills, advisory, benefits and opportunity that you gave me when I first started working for you over 23 years ago. This gave me the fire in my belly to pursue my passion with the opening of Gracemere Property Solutions.

"You and Lyn were always there for myself, Darrin and my whole entire family, you both were their though all the milestones that our families have endured and the hell that I went through in the earlier years of starting work with you. You and Lyn were always there for me.

"I will never get the chance to say thank you, I was so greatful for your kindness, friendship and just being you."

Ms Kerwin said Mr Sullivan first stated in the real estate industry in Rockhampton in 1972, as manager of Peter Kurt's Developments.

He transitioned from Peter Kurt's to Dick Sullivan Real Estate in 1978, moving to Gracemere in 1988 where he and Lyn established a very successful real estate business with employing several staff over years to come.

In September 2012, they decided to take a step back and the sold the business to Ray White Rural Gracemere, to enjoy their retirement and to devote more time to their racing interests.

Ms Kerwin said Mr Sullivan will always be a local icon of Gracemere and the real estate industry.

"My sincere condolences to Lyn and their family and I know personally what a difficult time this will be for all," she said.

"Rest assured that our families and our business will be there to support you through the terrible time now and in the future, as you have always been there for me with your support, love and encouragement throughout the years."

Principal of Rod Harms Rural Rod Harms said he and Mr Sullivan had been "great mates" for 30 years.

"Dick had four main passions: his beautiful wife Lyn, his work, his horse racing and his taste for the best red wines of which he had a large climate-controlled cabinet full," Mr Harms said.

"I remember once being invited to the Sullivan house for tea, Dick extracted a bottle from his stash and declared this to be Grange, 15 years old.

"Being one of those people who was guilty of finding a hot stubby that had been rolling around under the front seat of the car for a couple of weeks and drinking it, I was looking forward to sharing this bottle with Dick.

"Dick drew the cork, took a sniff and promptly poured the contents down the sink, 'a bit off' he thought.

"Dick and I did a lot of real estate business over the years, he was always true to his word and we became close friends."