Tributes flow for late Gracemere horseman

John Brekelmans on Ducks Dux in the non-pro derby cutting horse final at Toowoomba Showgrounds. Photo Dave Noonan / The Chronicle Dave Noonan

CENTRAL Queensland's equine community continues to mourn the loss of three of the state's finest horsemen with tributes yesterday paid to Gracemere's John Brekelmans.

Mr Brekelmans, 68, died suddenly on Sunday after collapsing at home.

He was a respected horseman and quarter horse breeder, who was well known in the cutting and campdraft communities.

Neighbour Tom Acton and president of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft committee, said Mr Brekelmans' passing had come as a shock.

"He was a fit, healthy sort of a bloke and he was still riding horses every day,” he said.

Mr Acton said Mr Brekelmans was a well-respected member of the equine industry, predominantly horse cutting, which he had been involved in for more than 30 years.

"John was a quiet, dry sort of bloke with his sense of humour but he helped a lot of people out along the way,” he said.

"He was always competitive in the cutting events around Queensland and that good mare he had Ducks Dux, going back five years or so, won the big cutting Futurity at Tamworth when Clint Allen (American rider) rode her.

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft president Tom Acton lived next door to the late John Brekelmans. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

"She's probably one of the highest money-earning mares in the country.

"For the past 15 years, John's Ducks breed of quarter horses have always done well at the sale at Tamworth and they have topped the sale a few times.”

Good friend Peter Dunn described Mr Brekelmans as "a bit of a larrikin” and a "genuine fella”.

"I first met John at a quarter horse sale; they used to be held in an old shed at Gracemere Saleyards,” Mr Dunn said.

"I got to know him there and just through cutting events.

John Brekelmans passed away on Sunday at his Gracemere residence. Contributed

"He was just a good horseman, honest, and he'd go out of his way to help anybody, it didn't matter who it was.”

Mr Brekelmans was to compete at the Darling Downs Cutting Club Futurity at Toowoomba this week in the open non-professional class.

National Cutting Horse Association president Peter Shumack said the class would now be named in Mr Brekelmans' honour.

Last Saturday 59-year-old Peter Gesler, from Greymare near Warwick in southern ,Queensland, was piloting his Brumby 610 aircraft when it crashed in scrubland north of Adelaide, killing him and his female passenger.

Mr Gesler and his wife Debbie were regular visitors to the annual Paradise Lagoons Campdraft near Gracemere.

Peter Gesler on Edenvale Romeo's Destiny. Allan Reinikka

On Sunday 65-year-old Texas resident Bill Abraham was killed in a hay bale accident.

"It has been a tragedy to lose three respected horsemen so quick,” Mr Acton said.

He said there could be scope to honour the memory of the men at next year's annual Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

"Peter and John both came to Paradise a fair bit and sponsored in some way,” he said.

"We have that stallion auction there to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service with about eight or 10 stallions, and John gave us a service to his stallion for the past couple of years.

"Peter used to fund the saddle being made for a competition at the campdraft.”