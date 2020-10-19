Menu
RIP TWIGGY: Tributes have flowed this morning for well-known Rockhampton businessman Wayne Twigg, who lost his battle with cancer.
News

Tributes flow for likeable larrikin 'Twiggy'

Darryn Nufer
19th Oct 2020 9:50 AM
TRIBUTES are flowing this morning for well-known Rockhampton businessman Wayne Twigg, who has lost his battle with cancer.

Wayne’s close friend Michael Doblo, who maintained a hospital bedside vigil while his mate fought the disease, shared the sad news on his Facebook page.

That post has been flooded with tributes - more than 200 in two hours - to the likeable larrikin most knew as “Twiggy”.

Perhaps the comment from Peter Wass summed it up best: “The world was a more colourful place with you in it, RIP Twiggy.”

Twiggy’s business, Advanced Exhausts, posted on its Facebook page: “Twiggy has sadly passed away this morning after a mighty battle with the big c. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of his family in this difficult time. Advanced Exhausts will attempt to keep it business as usual but please understand if for some reason we are not here when you need.”

Danny Lennon wrote: “RIP Old Mate. The memories will live on forever. Sending condolences to Family, Friends and everyone who knew Twiggy, because he was a genuine mate to us all.”

Alicia Murf said: “Rest in peace twiggy you are so loved! Thanks for all the laughs u crazy bugger xx.”

Josh Hooper wrote: “RIP twiggy Rockhampton has lost a legend.”

Peter Pomeroy said: “RIP Twiggy you fought hard great man one of a kind condolences to all of the family and friends prayers to you all.”

Malcolm Lamb wrote: “Another popular business man gone, i cant believe how quick, my thoughts are with the family.”

Another person to put Twiggy into the local legend category was Geoffrey James: “Another Rocky Legend gone, but not forgotten.....R.I.P. Twiggy.”

Tony Patterson added: “RIP Twiggy.. great to see so much love and support for a legend. Condolences to family and friends.”

