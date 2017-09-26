Tributes flow for Mt Morgan father and son killed in crash

The car crashed into a ditch off the Bruce Highway at Kolonga.

TRIBUTES for a Mount Morgan father and son have started to pour in following a tragic crash near Gin Gin last week.

Jamie Tull, aged 41, and his son Declan, aged five, were declared dead at the scene after their vehicle rolled several times on the Bruce Hwy before it stopped in a ditch last Wednesday.

Close family friend Jodi McFarlane has set up a GoFundMe to support the Tull family as the mother and driver, Connie, recovers from serious injuries in hospital.

Tributes have started to flow for the pair, Connie and her three daughters.

Ms McFarlane shared a "little bit of positive news” amongst the tragedy yesterday that Connie, aged in her 30s , was out of the Intensive Care Unit.

"Fingers crossed we keep hearing these kind of updates,” she posted to the fundraiser page.

Ms McFarlane said the Mount Morgan and surrounding community, plus family and friends of the devastated family had shown great support.

"I'm sure by now you have heard that we have lost two beautiful people from our little community, Jamie and little Declan in a tragic car accident and now we all await for news on Connie's condition as she fights for her own life,” Ms McFarlane said.

"In moments like these we all feel helpless and wonder what we can do to help.

"I think this may be a good start.

"Connie, their three beautiful girls and all of the family are going to need all the emotional and financial support we can offer.

"Every little bit helps.”

The GoFundMe is nearing the halfway mark of its $5000 goal, with $2310 raised since September 21.

Ms McFarlane urged people to keep the funds coming in, stressing a $5 donation is just as imortant and appreciated as a $500 donation.

"As is encouraging loving and supportiuve message that can be left on the GoFundMe page,” she said.

Please continue to share the GoFundMe page around to get the word out and to keep the love coming.

Tribute messages:

Tracey Steele: What a terrible tragedy. Hope your happy memories help in the moments that follow. x

Kerri-Ann Burnell: Thoughts are with you guys! Rip Bubba Declan and Jamie! Such a sad loss xoxo

Doris Banjavcic: Thinking of you and your family during this time, Caspa xo

Julie O'Flynn: My thoughts are with you Caspa and your family during this difficult time. May you treasure all your memories. Julie O

Katherine Lavery: I am so sorry to hear of this tragic news and for your loss Caspa. I am thinking of you and your family at this incredibly difficult time. xx

Edwin Yu: Caspa, it's sad to hear the news. I hope you and your family get through difficult times soon.

Angela Douglas: All my very best wishes for Connie and family. I'm so sorry for your losses.

Bec Olsson: Thoughts and prayers with friends and family. Sending strength and love.

Belinda and Terry Johansen: Our heart goes out to you Connie and family. Thinking of you all at this very hard time.

Karly Frazer: Sending all our love and strength during this difficult time. We're thinking of you and your beautiful girls Connie