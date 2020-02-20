Tributes flow for mum ‘so incredibly full of laughter’

Facebook image of Hannah Baxter with her children Trey, Laianah and Aaliyah.

Facebook image of Hannah Baxter with her children Trey, Laianah and Aaliyah.

SOCIAL media has flooded with tributes for a Brisbane mother "so incredibly full of life, energy and laughter" who was horrifically killed in a car fire lit by her estranged husband yesterday.

Hannah Baxter, 31, succumbed to significant burns and died in hospital last night, just hours after her three children were declared dead on Raven St in Camp Hill.

Hannah's sister-in-law, Stacey Roberts, last night set up a fundraising page for funeral costs and to support Hannah's parents, Sue and Lloyd Clarke.

As of 7.30am on Thursday, the page had raised more than $26,000.

Floral tributes on Raven Street, Camp Hill, the morning after the tragedy that ended with the deaths of a mother and her three children at the hands of her estranged husband, who also died. Picture: Cormac Pearson

"As you may be aware my beautiful sister-in-law and my nieces and nephew had their lives taken by a disgusting human being they called their father," she wrote.

"For all those who knew Hannah or had even just met her once would know how much of a beautiful soul she was, her children were her life.

The burnt out car is removed from Raven Street. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

"All she ever wanted was happiness. Her children were only a reflection of her. Gorgeous happy kids who held a massive piece in my heart."

By midnight, the page had raised almost $8,000.

Fellow Belmont State School mum Jess Walker said visiting the school "will never be the same" without Hannah's beaming smile.

Hannah Baxter and her son Trey. Photo: Facebook

"Our girls were besties from day one of prep....and she will always hold Aaliyah in her heart forever," she wrote online.

"I'm shocked, numb, saddened and angry. Most of all though I am relieved that you are now with your babies in heaven."

Samantha Tone, who knew Hannah, Rowan and their children through weightlifting said Hannah was a "super mum".

"We spoke two weeks ago, she always made contact with me she was such a beautiful soul," she told The Courier-Mail.

"It's really hard for me to digest that Rowan would do such a thing."

Jaqui Drew she grieves for the Clarke family "who are left to carry the burden of this absolutely indescribable tragedy".

"I'll always remember Han as so incredibly full of life, energy, and laughter. A gorgeous soul that brought light to every room," she said.

DONATE TO THE FAMILY HERE