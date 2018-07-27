Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

PIONEER: Ted Price is remembered as a pioneer in the region's development after his sudden death yesterday. . Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

TRIBUTES have flooded in from around the Rockhampton region to honour well-known builder, Ted Price after his sudden death yesterday.

The Rockhampton businessman has been remembered as a passionate, hard-working man who "was a pioneer” in the region's development.

Former owner of Ted Price Homes, the 76-year-old tragically died on Thursday morning from a heart attack while riding his bicycle along Yaamba Rd in Glenlee.

His sudden medical episode closed the Bruce Hwy north of Dawson Rd for more than two hours while paramedics worked on him by the road.

Sadly, Mr Price died doing the hobby he loved.

Long-term friend, Jason Rayner, said he only spoke to Mr Price recently and he was enjoying retirement with his children and wife, Carol.

"He said he was still getting on his pushey and was giving me advice,” the Rockhampton real estate agent said.

"He was possibly one of the only men I knew who gave everything a go and never held back from life.

"Thousands of Rocky people loved him... he had a vision that we could make this city a better place.”

Mr Rayner looked up to the veteran builder as a mentor for more than 40-years saying he was never far for help.

"He enjoyed his retirement but enjoyed talking about the future of Rocky,” he said.

"He used to try and put deals together and give referrals for us. He never stopped working.”

Ted Price celebrating his birthday in 2015 at his former business, Ted Price Homes. Contributed

Despite a bumpy ride in the building industry, Ted Price Homes was responsible for building more than 3000 homes across the region worth more than $235.3million and supplying 1156 jobs.

Of those valued homes built was one for Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow.

"Ted built out first home in 1979. We got finance through the housing commission because we were on a low income,” Cr Strelow said.

"He was a pioneer in many ways and helped to open up new areas for development across the region.

"There are many who would never have made it to home-ownership without his contribution in one way or another.”

Ted Price Homes closed its doors in late 2015 after financial difficulties proved "a sign of the times” for the long-running business.

Ted Price Homes built more than 3000 homes in the region. Chris Ison ROK170915cted1

Despite the hardships, Mr Price's favourite saying was "if you're going through hell, don't stop”.

Mr Rayner said he would be missed by many.

"He was a trusted friend and was always there when I needed to talk about what direction I should take in life,” he said.

"He was a tough boss, but a fair one and the people who worked for him loved him.”

Mr Price's family were approached to pay tribute but politely declined to comment at this stage.