Farmer Trevor Badger died in the light plane crash in Western Australia's south on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
News

Tributes flow for plane crash victim

by Angie Raphael
23rd May 2021 12:37 PM | Updated: 1:12 PM

A farmer has been identified as the victim of a fatal light plane crash in Western Australia’s south.

Pingrup grain and sheep farmer Trevor Badger was the only person on-board the aircraft when it crashed in a paddock about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Mr Badger was trapped in the wreckage and could not be saved.

Police will return to the site of the crash, which is about four hours south-east of Perth, in a bid to find out what caused the tragedy.

Map showing the site of the plane crash in relation to Perth. Picture: Google Maps
Tributes have been pouring in for the farmer, who sat on the board for a WA grain grower’s co-operative for more than a decade and was well respected in his industry.

“I lost a second very good friend to an aircraft accident. It’s impossible to describe the devastation I feel. He was a great man in every way,” one friend wrote on social media.

“Trevor was a wonderful family man, very community minded and an incredible fighter for his industry.”

Investigators are examining the site to try to determine the cause of the crash.

