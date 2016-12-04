Tributes flow for Rockhampton businessman and league legend Nev Callaghan

TRIBUTES have today begun to flow for respected Rockhampton business man and rugby league icon Nev Callaghan who died on Saturday.

Mr Callaghan played rugby league for Queensland in the 1950s, before going into partnership to run DC Motors from 1959 to 2006.

Mr Callaghan was hooked on rugby league from a young age, well-respected as a player locally and went on to represent Central Queensland.

In 2008, the grandstand on the George St side of Browne Park was named in Mr Callaghan's honour, recognising the years of dedicated service to growing the game in Central Queensland.

Nev Callaghan, Fitzroy Football club reunion. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK

In 1959, Mr Callaghan stopped playing to develop what would become one of Central Queensland's most iconic motor dealerships.

In partnership with wife Noela, and Cath and Mick Docherty, Mr Callaghan built DC Motors from a small garage to a full dealership, with additional stores in Gladstone, Biloela and Emerald.

Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten today remembered a "gentleman” who had left a lasting mark on the region through a rich contribution to the business and sporting sectors.

"The thing people don't know about him is his extreme generosity,” he said.

"He was a great footballer, a strong, fair, tough footballer.

"He should have played for Australia.

"He was the best bloke in town in many respects.

"He had a heart as big as Phar Lap.

"For all his toughness as a footballer, he was a very quiet man.

"Just a gentleman through and through.”

More to follow.