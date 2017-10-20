Tributes flow for Rocky crash victim

Wundarra Saltner's older sister, Anastasia, paid tributed to her brother (both pictured) after he died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash into a tree in Koongal on September 23.

"LOVING and full of laughter" is how loved ones will remember Wundarra Saltner.

The 20-year-old Rockhampton man's fight for his life has come to a tragic end after a serious crash in Koongal left him comatose last month.

Wundarra was the only person inside a vehicle which crossed Lakes Creek Rd before it wrapped around a tree on September 23 about 2am.

He was initially taken to the Rockhampton Hospital, but was soon airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Police yesterday confirmed the local had died.

One of Wundarra's older sisters, Anastasia Saltner, shared news of his death to supporters on a GoFundMe page, set up to assist the grieving family.

Seventeen days ago she said doctors were "doing everything they can to give him the best chance possible", and thanked everyone for their love and support.

Three days later, she shared news Wundarra passed away at 12.15am on Friday, October 6.

"He was so loving, full of laughter and always there whenever anyone needed his help," she said.

"He will be so missed and loved! Again thank you everyone for all your messages."

Family and friends are invited to attend Wundurra's funeral service on Friday, October 27, at the crematorium in Rockhampton on Richardson and Yaamba roads, North Rockhampton.

The service starts from 11am, and people are asked to wear a Broncos footy jersey for Wundurra.

Police are investigating the fatal crash and appeal to anyone who has information or dash-cam footage which may be able to assist.

To help, contact Policelink on 131 444 24 hours per day, report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

The tragic news follows two fatal crashes on Central Queensland roads this week, pushing the Queensland Road toll to 199 for 2017; seven more deaths than this time last year.

A 65-year-old New South Wales died in hospital early yesterday morning from his injuries, sustained in a single-vehicle crash near St Lawrence on Sunday morning.

A 13-year-old boy was killed when a car rolled into Gillinbin Creek, 5km north of Carmila on Sunday.