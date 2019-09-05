Menu
Rockhampton man Greg Batley who died doing what he loved, "riding motorcycles". Facebook
Tributes flow for Rocky man who died doing what he loved

Aden Stokes
by
5th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
FAMILY and friends are grieving the death of Rockhampton man Greg Batley who died doing what he loved, "riding motorcycles”.

Two others were also seriously injured in the traffic crash involving four motorcycles in Flinton in Western Queensland yesterday afternoon.

Initial investigations suggest a group of riders were travelling west along the Moonie Highway, about 20km west of Westmar, when a motorcycle collided with two other motorcycles at about 1.30pm.

Rockhampton man Greg Batley died after a traffic crash involving four motorcycles. Facebook

A fourth motorcycle, which was also travelling with the group, crashed as the rider attempted to avoid the initial crash.

Mr Batley, 61, was taken to St George Hospital where he died.

A 50-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were also transported to St George Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Mr Batley's cousin Russell Batley commented on Facebook that it was a very sad day for the family.

"My cousin Greg Batley lost his life doing what he loves, riding motorcycles,” Russell said.

"He was riding in the Southern Cross Rally and was in a group of riders that were involved in an accident.

"Unfortunately Greg lost his life and others are in hospital seriously injured.

"Rest in peace cousin Greg, you will always be remembered.”

Other friends and family also offered their tributes on Facebook.

Craig Arnold: "Russell Batley our thoughts are with you.”

Katie Burgoyne: "This is s---, he should be still here.”

Diane Bianchi: "Katie Burgoyne yeah bub he should be.”

Fiona Morris: "My condolences to Greg's family he was a lovely man. From the Morris family.”

Kasseena Freeman: "Rip sweetheart, Greg you will be missed.”

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

