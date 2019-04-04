Brother loses ‘funniest person’ he has known

Tom Breen (right), 19, was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition after a single vehicle accident which killed three others in the car on Saturday, March 30.

FAMILY members and friends have spoken out about Burdekin teenager Tom Breen who become the fourth fatality of a crash in the far north that also killed three of his friends.

Mr Breen, 19, passed away late on Tuesday, four days after the car crash on Saturday.

He was flown to Townville Hospital with critical injuries when a semi-submerged vehicle was spotted upside down in the river on Tully Gorge Rd, about 30km west of Tully.

Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Wood, 18, all from the Burdekin died at the scene.

Tom's mother and father Joanne and David Breen were too distraught to speak but said they don't want to see anything like this happen to any other young boys.

Tom's eldest brother Jack Breen said the kind hearted teen was always able to make him smile.

"Material things didn't matter to Tom, he was easily the kindest, funniest person I've ever known," Jack said.

"He put a smile on my face every single time I spoke to him."

Tom Breen, 19, with his oldest brother Jack.

Since the accident, the full extent of Tom's kind nature have come to the grieving family's attention.

Jack said they have received messages on how Tom changed his friends' lives.

"If there is one thing we've all learnt about him over the past few days was the extent his selflessness and his passion for helping others was," Jack said.

Tom Breen, 19, with his older brother Darcy.

"We've had countless people contact us saying Tom changed and saved their lives.

"My mother has also had the parents of children she had never even met saying that Tom came to them to explain what their child was going through when they had no idea at all."

Tom worked on a banana farm, where he was 'having the time of his life' with Ryan and Shawn.

The friends grew up together and attended Ayr State High School.

Tom Breen (third from right) at his job on the banana farm near Tully.

Fellow childhood and school friend Caleb Davies said he considered Tom as his brother.

"Tom was a one of a kind bloke, he always knew what to say in any situation and was always down to have a laugh," he said.

"Within the seven years of me knowing Tom, he never had a dull moment and many people including myself knew him as a brother because of how much he meant to all of us."