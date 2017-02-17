Tributes flow for young crash victim

Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017

TRIBUTES are flowing for the 19-year-old Longreach woman tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash west of Emerald yesterday.

Che Jennar was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on the Capricorn Highway when it left the road and rolled down a 6 metre embankment around 3.30pm. Read more here.

The car's driver, an 18-year-old New South Wales woman, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

Che's friends and families have taken to social media to share their loss, and a fundraising page has been set up to help fund the funeral.

So far, over $1,500 has been raised by 37 people in 11 hours.

"A beautiful young girl was taken too soon, please help us give the send off she deserves,” the GoFundMe reads.

"She put the light in everyone's life and made a smile wherever she went.”

If you wish to donate you can click here or visit www.gofundme.com/che-jennars-funeral