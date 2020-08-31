Menu
Charlie Gumley was
Charlie Gumley was "an animal" on a BMX bike, loved ones say.
News

Tributes for BMX legend killed in kayak tragedy

by Chris Clarke
31st Aug 2020 11:12 AM
Charlie Gumley knew how to leave a lasting impression.

When he wasn't stunning spectators with his mind-blowing BMX tricks, he was dropping everything to put others before himself.

The 27-year-old Beenleigh man was tragically found dead last week, days after he'd left home for a kayaking trip on the Logan River.

Police are investigating.

Charlie Gumley died in a kayaking accident in the Logan River.

"(He was) a legend who would never let a single person down," close friend Taylor King told The Courier-Mail.
"(He has) has made such a special place in everyone's heart."

Mr Gumley has been described as a genuine, kind-hearted, sweet, and gentle soul.

At the Beenleigh Skatepark his moves wowed onlookers.

In BMX circles he was known as the originator of "the Twix" - a jaw-dropping handlebar spin, into a tailwhip.

Videos of Mr Gumley's stunts have been shared across social media, with clips of him featuring on YouTube over the last 10 years.

His bravado on a bike has seen him mourned heavily among the nation's BMX community.

"He was a very talented BMX rider, he was very well known at the Beenleigh Skatepark, he was an absolute animal on a bike," Ms King said.

