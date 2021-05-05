Tributes for boy killed in toy accident

Six-year-old boy on life support due to Sea World toy injury has died

Six-year-old boy on life support due to Sea World toy injury has died

The six-year-old Gold Coast boy who died after an incident with a toy has been remembered as having a "huge heart" and a wicked sense of humour.

Deklan Babington-MacDonald passed away on Friday, five days after he was critically injured by a penguin toy said to have been purchased at SeaWorld. He spent a number of days on life support at Queensland Children's Hospital before his heartbroken family said goodbye.

His cousin took to Facebook to share her grief, writing "the world doesn't make sense" alongside a series of photos of Deklan.

"It's definitely not fair. There has been too much joy and love lost," she wrote.

Deklan Babington-MacDonald had his life support turned off on Friday. Picture Facebook,

According to his family, Deklan became injured after playing with a plush penguin strapped into a harness and connected to a leash with a stiff pole in it.

Family told NCA NewsWire he may have become caught in the leash after the pole came loose.

"It broke and turned into basically a long rope with a loop on the end … In a very short amount of time Deklan became entangled," cousin Lea Williams said last week.

A toy similar to that which reportedly fatally injured six-year-old Deklan Babington-MacDonald.

The family announced his passing on Monday, after more than $14,000 was raised through an organised fundraiser to support the boy's mother, Lauren Babington.

"The money donated will go towards Deklan's memorial and allow Lauren to make an important keepsake with Deklan's ashes when the time is right," the fundraising page reads.

The community at William Duncan State School, where Deklan attended, are said to be "deeply shocked and saddened" by the incident, according to principal Regan Gant.

"Deklan always had a massive smile on his face, such a huge heart and sense of humour," Mr Gant said.

"He was a friendly young person who will be greatly missed by his friends, staff, and the William Duncan State School community.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

Deklan’s school principal has remembered the boy as ‘always having a massive smile’. Picture: Supplied

Mr Gant said support was being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors are expected to remain at the school to help "in any way they can" for as long as necessary.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks, which owns SeaWorld, are said to be "devastated" at Deklan's passing.

The toy in question has been removed from their shelves as they work alongside the Office of Fair Trading to investigate the incident.

"As our number one priority is always health and safety, the toy in question was immediately removed from sale on Thursday April 29 and an investigation commenced," a spokesman said.

"We have reached out to Deklan's family via the hospital social worker to offer support."

Queensland Police have confirmed the Gold Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit and will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Tributes for boy killed in toy accident