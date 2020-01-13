Tributes for fallen mine worker pour in on social media

IN THE aftermath of yet another mining tragedy, the Mackay and Rockhampton community shared compassion and condolences for a life lost on Sunday, January 12.

Police have confirmed the worker who died in a workplace accident at a Blackwater mine site was a 33-year-old man, but a name has yet to be released.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

“Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and workmates of the coal mine worker that was sadly taken from us in the line duty at a nearby mine site (on Sunday).

“We pray that you can find comfort in this time of sorrow and need.

“Please take time to keep an eye on what’s going on around yourselves and your workmates.

“I’m out on another mine site tonight myself and it breaks my heart to see we have lost another ... the most important thing is to make it back home to loved ones.”

Many people paid tribute to the man on Facebook:

Allese Crompton: So very sad. Condolences to family and friends.

