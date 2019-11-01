Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Trick or treaters busted stealing from doorstep

by Cloe Read
1st Nov 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GROUP of trick or treaters have been caught on CCTV stealing handfuls of Halloween chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

Gordon Park resident Ivy Campbell caught the group on camera about 6.45pm last night scooping handfuls into a plastic bag.

"They were the second group to come through and we put out heaps of candy," Ms Campbell said.

"And you can see the first girl goes back for more.

"We even had a sign out saying take a couple of pieces."

 

Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.
Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

 

Ms Campbell, who has only just had her first Halloween in Australia, said the incident was terrible.

"I'm American and this is my first year of actually doing Halloween here so I was pretty sad to see it," she said.

"It really did suck, I just felt horrible for the kids that came after.

"I was pretty upset last night but what can you do?"

More Stories

Show More
cctv footage chocolate lollies theft trick or treat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal a single vehicle traffic crash at Marlborough.

        14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

        premium_icon 14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

        News “We need a place we can gather, where we feel welcome."

        Surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland

        premium_icon Surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland

        News Rockhampton Regional Council reports a strong take up of its $5000 home builders...

        Prison officers facing charges after riots

        premium_icon Prison officers facing charges after riots

        News Bad behaviour from prisoners, alleged misconduct by prison officers