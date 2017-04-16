Trio held Rockhampton man, 86, captive at knife point

An elderly man was threatened at knife point when intruders entered his West Rockhampton home Friday night.

THREATENED at knife point, his phone line cut and his mobile smashed.

An 86-year-old man suffered a terrifying ordeal when a trio of intruders broke into his West Rockhampton home Friday night.

The Queensland Police Service are seeking public assistance to help identify two men and a woman responsible for the deprivation of liberty and break and enter offences.

QPS report the victim was at a house on Boreham St Friday night when the trio broke in about 11.30pm.

The intruders cut his phone line, damaged his mobile phone, went on to drink alcohol from his house all night and threatened him with a knife.

They also used the knife to damage property in the man's house and stole a number of items before leaving the house at some stage early Saturday morning.

A carer called police when he went to the house Saturday morning and found the man.

The victim didn't suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The first man is described as Aboriginal in appearance, around 175cms tall and had short curly hair and a stubbly beard and was last seen wearing dark shorts and a t-shirt.

The second man is described as being Aboriginal in appearance, around 180cms tall and had a towel covering his face.

The woman is described as being Aboriginal in appearance and was possibly pregnant and also had a towel over her face.

Anyone who may have information that may assist the investigation is being urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.