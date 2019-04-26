Trio of awards celebrates 50 big years of business in CQ

A ROCKHAMPTON business has pushed its way to the front of the pack after taking home two prestigious awards at a National Conference.

Rockhampton Business Machines (RBM) was awarded the esteemed title of Canon Queensland Partner of the Year and National Software Partner of the Year during Canon's gala dinner ceremonies as part of their National Conference on the Gold Coast towards the end of February.

RBM also received recognition for being a Canon partner and dealer for 35 years.

Director of Canon Business Gavin Gomes, RBM operations manager Gavin Northfield, RBM sales manager Chris Ward and managing director for Canon Oceania region Akira Yoshida accepting the National Canon Software Partner of the Year in recognition of success in digitization and automation in 2018. Damian Caniglia

Dealer principal and sales manager of RBM Chris Ward said the awards were big achievements for the business.

"Being acknowledged by Canon as their Queensland Partner and National Software Partner of the Year, was a humbling and proud moment for this company,” he said.

"RBM has been recognised several times over the years by our partners so it is a good thing to share amongst the community and certainly amongst the team here as recognition of their hard work.

"It has taken a lot of effort to move a business that has been print centric towards a solutions platform and digitisation and automation platform - that was very difficult. We had to put a good team together to be able to drive the sort of sale and service result that was required.

"We wish to send our many thanks to the RBM team, Canon, our loyal clients and families for all the support in 2018.”

RBM specialises in the integration and support of leading office technologies in Central Queensland to small business, medium enterprise, large corporations, public and private schools plus all levels of government and not for profit entities. Established in 1969, RBM has been supplying leading edge office technology to Central Queensland for almost 50 years and are the longest running business of their type in the region.

Since moving to a digitally enabled approach, RBM has seen an increase in sales performance of 98.93 per cent. This growth was what earned RBM Canon's Queensland Partner of the Year. RBM earned the Software Partner of the Year for their change in market strategy in becoming a solutions-led business.

All three awards won by Rockhampton Business Machines. Contributed

"We wanted future generations of RBM staff to look back on this time and recognise that we were able to transform a 50-year-old business into something new and relevant. That would be our legacy,” Mr Ward said.

Mr Ward said the recognition allows RBM to retain a knowledge base required to support and supply the types of services and products they do.

"It also allows us to be seen as an employer of choice based on the fact we have got a successful track record of being able to compete well in our market place,” he said.

"We now have influence on the direction of some of the products, marketing and roll-out of some of Canons year-to-year plans and how they work within the regions throughout the country.

"It gives us a voice and allows us to make sure we can continue to provide the best possible support we can for businesses throughout Central Queensland.”

Moving forward, Mr Ward said the business is focused on continuing the strategy of being able to harness the power of digitisation and transformation businesses must go through.

"It is about making sure we remain relevant, we remain a consulting partner of choice for businesses and are able to guide them and step them through what can be a sticky technology minefield and allows us to remain relevant in a world of high reliance on technology,” he said.

"That is the challenge and we feel we have taken the right road and with the recognition from Canon, I believe they think so as well.”

Canon annually recognises those dealers that best represents digital business improvement, technical service expertise and outstanding customer service and satisfaction throughout the previous year.