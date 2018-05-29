Trio off to Southern Hemisphere's biggest water polo event

TALENTED TRIO: Rockhampton's Sean McDonald, Lilly Kele and Sam Newsome will play at the 2018 Pan Pacific Youth Water Polo Festival.

WATER POLO: Rockhampton's Lilly Kele, Sean McDonald and Sam Newsome will represent Queensland at the 2018 Pan Pacific Youth Water Polo Festival.

They are among more than 160 athletes who will play for Team Queensland at the biggest water polo festival in the Southern Hemisphere, to be held in New Zealand in July.

Kele was selected in the Queensland White 18 and under girls team, McDonald in the Queensland Maroons 16 and under boys and Newsome in the Queensland White 16 and under boys.

Sean McDonald playing for Queensland Black in the Australian Country Championships. Chris Ison ROK240518cwaterpolo7

It will be a fantastic experience for the local trio, with 164 teams from South Africa, Canada, USA, New Caledonia, Australia and New Zealand taking part in the two-week tournament.

The international teams provide an opportunity for the Queenslanders to compete against different teams and playing styles, as well as against traditional rivals, New South Wales.

The selection news came just days after Kele, McDonald and Newsome finished representing Queensland Country at the Australian Country championships in Rockhampton.

Other locals in action at the four-day tournament at the Second World War Memorial Aquatic Centre were Katie Hipgrave, Nathan Doble and Will Etherington.

Water polo: QLD's Matt Brady. Allan Reinikka ROK260518awaterpo

Hipgrave was the only Rocky rep to feature in a grand final, a member of the Queensland Maroon team which was beaten by New South Wales.

The Queensland Maroon men exacted some revenge, winning their decider 8-7 against New South Wales.

The Queensland Black men's and women's teams both won their last game of the tournament to finish sixth overall.

Tournament director Isabella Andersson said the event was a huge success.

She was glowing in her praise of the Rockhampton facilities, saying they were among the best she had ever worked at.